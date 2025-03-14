Agritourism becomes more popular

Agricultural tourism (agritourism) and rural tourism in Việt Nam, where tourists can engage in farm activities, have been attracting many visitors, helping local farmers increase their incomes and enhance the quality of Vietnamese agricultural products.

The trend of agricultural and rural tourism is not only growing in many countries worldwide but is particularly suitable for Việt Nam, a country with vast agricultural land where over 62.7 per cent of the population lives in rural areas.

Sharing with Việt Nam News, Varun Grover, country head, Việt Nam at Booking.com said that travellers today are increasingly seeking authentic, immersive and sustainable experiences that connect them with local communities and heritage. This trend is gaining traction among travellers across the world who are increasingly being drawn to responsible tourism practices.

Booking.com's 2024 Sustainable Travel Report underscores this trend in Việt Nam, with 96 per cent of surveyed travellers confirming the importance of sustainable travel and 94 per cent expressing a desire to make more sustainable choices in the next 12 months.

Notably, 21 per cent are motivated to act more sustainably simply because they believe it’s the right thing to do.

Furthermore, the 2024 Holiday Homes Outlook Report highlights the appeal of farm stays (28 per cent) and country cottages (21 per cent) among Vietnamese travellers. This aligns with the broader movement towards green and responsible tourism, where travellers seek deeper connections with destinations, embrace diverse cultures and support local economies.

Việt Nam's rich agricultural heritage, diverse landscapes, the beauty of its rural areas and warm hospitality provide a great foundation for agritourism development. Furthermore, the emphasis on community-based tourism, the desire to support local economies and the growing demand for eco-friendly travel options enhances Việt Nam’s potential in this area, Varun Grover told Việt Nam News.

Previously concentrated in rural areas, agritourism has now become popular in regions near urban centres and major cities. Tourist areas are centred around organic agriculture production, closely linked with craft villages and natural landscapes.

These models offer more than just sightseeing and rural experiences; they also involve activities like participating in the agricultural production process, learning modern farming techniques, and taking cooking classes to prepare food using clean agricultural products.

Daidoanket.vn quoted information from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, saying that the number of visitors participating in agricultural rural activities is increasing.

While income from agricultural production contributes around 27 per cent to total rural income, non-agricultural production and service activities make up the remaining 73 per cent.

Agricultural tourism models involving local residents have enriched the variety and appeal of tourism products and brought higher incomes to rural communities. This approach serves as a means to alleviate poverty and promote sustainable development in challenging regions and rural areas across the country.

Ngô Kiều Oanh, a passionate scientist dedicated to preserving Vietnamese traditional culture, was determined to establish an agricultural and rural tourism model in the foothills of Ba Vì, an area known for its many traditional agricultural craft villages.

"The farm is closely connected with the surrounding farming community to provide interesting information to tourists, while also serving as a promotional unit for agricultural products from the Ba Vì and Sơn Tây regions in particular, and Hà Nội in general. This is a form of development that harmonises nature, culture, and people in urban areas with rural areas, through living, vacationing, admiring scenic beauty, and enjoying fresh local specialities within a cosy family and village atmosphere," Oanh shared.

Nguyễn Quang Đăng from the Institute for Tourism Development Research describes this unique form of tourism as a combination of cultural experiences and natural environments in rural settings. It encompasses activities such as farm tourism, agricultural tourism, craft village tourism, festival tourism, and ecotourism, provided by farmers and rural communities to attract and serve tourists.

"The experiences from rural tourism activities, such as fishing in ponds, picking tea leaves to make tea, grinding rice with a traditional mortar to make rice paper, all bring about surprising and enjoyable experiences that evoke memories of childhood, making travel more meaningful," Đăng explained.

Comprehensive development

Developing agritourism and rural tourism is a key focus of the National Target Programme for New Rural Development 2021-25.

The programme aims to foster active participation from people, communities, enterprises, co-operatives, and other economic organisations in the effective development of rural tourism through value chain linkages.

For sustainable rural tourism development, Ngô Kiều Oanh stressed the importance of comprehensive engagement from all involved parties, including local authorities and the community. Understanding and valuing the beauty and significance of rural tourism products are critical for those in the tourism sector.

Most importantly, those involved in tourism need to truly understand and appreciate the beauty and value of rural tourism products that they and their localities are preserving and developing.

Phạm Hương Trang underlines the necessity of well-established service spaces for successful agricultural tourism activities, including farms, fields, orchards, traditional craft villages, and culturally rich rural areas.

The crucial involvement of the local community is essential in sharing cultural values and creating unique tourism experiences. By linking the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme with community tourism services, destinations can enhance their appeal and sustainability.

Integrated rural tourism products with large travel agencies and tourism centres, innovative promotional strategies, and leveraging digital technology are essential for attracting tourists and enhancing their sensory experiences when engaging with promoted tourism products.

In a sharing with media, Đinh Tuấn Hà, director of the non-profit OTA project, noted the need for a clear legal framework to comprehensively manage and develop agricultural tourism models. Establishing these concepts in legal documents provides a foundation for resource utilisation and oversight, fostering effective and sustainable agricultural tourism development. – VNS