Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

South Korea’s Jeonnam, Chungbuk provinces boost trade with Vietnamese importers

March 14, 2025 - 17:05
The event facilitated over 150 one-on-one meetings, leading to multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs).
Participants at the event. — Photo courtesy of KOTRA Hanoi

HÀ NỘI — The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) on Thursday hosted a direct business matching event at Lotte Hotel Hanoi, connecting enterprises from Jeonnam and Chungbuk provinces in South Korea with Vietnamese importers.

Fourteen companies from Jeonnam and nine from Chungbuk showcased high-quality Korean products, including cosmetics, fresh fruit, beverages, food, health supplements, fertilisers, auto parts and building materials. The event facilitated over 150 one-on-one meetings, leading to multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

Jeyoung Park, CEO of JINUS International Inc., highlighted Việt Nam’s potential for Korean cosmetics, stating that exports could grow tenfold.

“While we have yet to enter the Vietnamese market, we see significant potential here for Korean cosmetics. In the future, the scale of Korean cosmetic exports to Việt Nam could grow tenfold compared to the present. Therefore, I hope to introduce our products to this promising market,” Park said.

Byoung Jin Choi, CEO of OLDAM Co., Ltd., stressed the growing demand for mother and baby products and expressed his company’s intent to enter the Vietnamese market. He said he sees Việt Nam as a key potential market in ASEAN and hopes to find a suitable local distributor at the event.

The event marked KOTRA Hanoi’s first trade promotion of 2025, with nearly 30 similar events planned this year, contributing to strengthening trade ties between South Korea and Việt Nam. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

More Vietnamese products expected to enter Australian market

Among the various Vietnamese goods exported to Australia, agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products, along with fruits and vegetables, still have much room to grow. They are now widely available in Australia, even reaching remote areas such as the Northern Territory.
Economy

Việt Nam, US strengthen economic, trade partnership

Việt Nam considers the US a top-priority partner and seeks to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership in a substantive, profound, and sustainable manner, thus contributing to bolstering mutual understanding and strategic trust between the two countries.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom