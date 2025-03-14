South Korea’s Jeonnam, Chungbuk provinces boost trade with Vietnamese importers

HÀ NỘI — The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) on Thursday hosted a direct business matching event at Lotte Hotel Hanoi, connecting enterprises from Jeonnam and Chungbuk provinces in South Korea with Vietnamese importers.

Fourteen companies from Jeonnam and nine from Chungbuk showcased high-quality Korean products, including cosmetics, fresh fruit, beverages, food, health supplements, fertilisers, auto parts and building materials. The event facilitated over 150 one-on-one meetings, leading to multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

Jeyoung Park, CEO of JINUS International Inc., highlighted Việt Nam’s potential for Korean cosmetics, stating that exports could grow tenfold.

“While we have yet to enter the Vietnamese market, we see significant potential here for Korean cosmetics. In the future, the scale of Korean cosmetic exports to Việt Nam could grow tenfold compared to the present. Therefore, I hope to introduce our products to this promising market,” Park said.

Byoung Jin Choi, CEO of OLDAM Co., Ltd., stressed the growing demand for mother and baby products and expressed his company’s intent to enter the Vietnamese market. He said he sees Việt Nam as a key potential market in ASEAN and hopes to find a suitable local distributor at the event.

The event marked KOTRA Hanoi’s first trade promotion of 2025, with nearly 30 similar events planned this year, contributing to strengthening trade ties between South Korea and Việt Nam. — VNS