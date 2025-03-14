Việt Nam urges Airbus to expand collaboration in high-tech industries, human resource training

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ on March 14 met with Airbus Executive Vice President International Wouter van Wersch, during which the host official suggested Airbus expand its cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in high-tech industries and human resource training.

Vũ noted that Wouter's visit took place amid strong cooperation between Airbus and its Vietnamese partners. He highlighted the growing ties between Việt Nam and key European strategic partners, including the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. In particular, Việt Nam and France elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in October last year.

He highly valued Airbus's role and reaffirmed that economic cooperation remains a crucial pillar of relations between Vietnam and the European countries. He urged Airbus to continue promoting economic collaboration between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) and its member states. This includes maximising the benefits of the UK-Vietnam and EU-Vietnam free trade agreements and actively supporting the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.

Welcoming Airbus's over 40-year presence in Việt Nam, Vũ emphasised that its projects with Vietnamese partners have contributed significantly to economic, scientific, and technological development. This collaboration has also strengthened multifaceted relations between Việt Nam and European partners.

For his part, Wouter said he was impressed by Việt Nam's rapid economic growth and advancements in science and technology, saying Việt Nam remains a top-priority partner for Airbus in the region.

He highlighted Airbus’s strong desire to expand cooperation with Vietnamese partners in satellite technology, aerospace, helicopters, security and defence, rescue operations, science and technology, and education and training. He also affirmed Airbus’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam in connecting with European and global partners in key sectors such as aviation technology, digital transformation, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Both sides acknowledged the vast potential for further cooperation, given Việt Nam’s dynamic market of nearly 100 million people. They also exchanged views on several potential projects that could be implemented soon. — VNS