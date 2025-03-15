French pharmaceutical group opens representative office in HCM City

HCM CITY – Independent French pharmaceutical group Mayoly on Wednesday announced the official inauguration of its new representative office in HCM City after a long presence in Việt Nam through its IPSEN CHC entity.

This office plays a key role as a strategic liaison point, capable of conducting in-depth market research and developing new key partnerships in the country.

At the opening ceremony of their office in Việt Nam, Mayoly affirmed that Việt Nam is a strategic partner in Southeast Asia thanks to its potential pharmaceutical market.

“The extent of Mayoly’s international commercial network in Southeast Asia is a key asset for our development. In this region, we now benefit from long-lasting experience in the country, a newly incorporated representative office in Việt Nam and another regional commercial hub in Singapore,” said Emmanuel Paint, executive vice president global sales.

“Our strong and structured presence enables us to grow sustainably and meet the needs of patients and consumers in order to contribute to the improvement of public health," he said.

The company said that healthcare needs in Việt Nam are growing rapidly, and the firm aims to strengthen its presence even further in the country with its broad portfolio of recognised solutions in digestive health, with flagship brands such as Smecta, Forlax, Fortrans, MeteoSpasmyl and Chophytol, as well as in mental performance with Tanakan.

At the opening ceremony, the company announced a partnership with distributor Hoàng Đức. This strategic partnership offers excellent opportunities for Mayoly to enrich its offerings with innovative and high-quality solutions for the benefit of Vietnamese patients and consumers.

Mayoly is an independent French pharmaceutical group with an international footprint that has been growing for over a century, based on three historical areas of expertise: digestive health, dermocosmetics and manufacturing, including internationally recognised expertise in soft capsules.

With sales of 560 million euros and growth of 5 per cent, the company is present in 21 countries and territories and its products are distributed in more than 100 countries territories around the world. – VNS