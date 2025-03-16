Hòa Phát’s hot rolled coil products not subject to EU's anti-dumping duties

HÀ NỘI — Steel products of Hòa Phát Group will not be subject to the European Union (EU)’s provisional anti-dumping duties on certain hot rolled coil (HRC) steel products imported from Egypt, India, Japan and Việt Nam, according to a recent announcement from the European Commission (EC).

The leading Vietnamese steel manufacturer attributed this outcome to multiple factors, including its modern production technology and optimised manufacturing processes, which ensure competitive prices. Additionally, the company fully cooperated with the EU in the investigation, proactively providing all required data.

The exemption from anti-dumping duties reflected the firm’s legal expertise in handling international trade regulations. Furthermore, downstream businesses using Hòa Phát’s HRC will have greater opportunities to export to the EU without concerns over origin or raw material pricing issues.

The announcement also specifies that the provisional tariffs will apply to certain flat-rolled iron, non-alloy steel, or other alloy steel products, whether in coil form or not, that have not undergone further processing beyond hot rolling and are neither coated nor plated. These affected products originate from Egypt, Japan and Việt Nam.

Previously, on August 8, 2024, the EC initiated an anti-dumping investigation into specific hot rolled coil steel products imported from Egypt, India, Japan and Việt Nam.

Currently, Vietnamese exporters such as Formosa and other HRC suppliers face a provisional duty of 12.1 per cent when exporting to the EU. Meanwhile, Japanese HRC imports are subject to duties ranging from 6.9 per cent to 33 per cent, while Egyptian exports incur a 15.6 per cent duty. — VNS