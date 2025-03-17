Finance ministry provides guidance to support sustainable business operations

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has recently issued a circular providing guidance on the management and use of the State budget to implement a programme to support private enterprises in sustainable business operations.

According to Circular No. 09/TT-BTC, the State budget will be used to support the sustainable business ecosystem, including developing materials and assessment tools for sustainable business models, producing media publications (newspapers, posters, banners, slogans and electronic boards) and broadcasting related television programmes.

Funding will also be allocated for organising conferences, seminars and online or in-person discussions to share information and experiences and promote these models.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are supported by facilitating connections with financial institutions, investors and domestic and international experts.

Training and capacity-building programmes for government officials and public servants engaged in sustainable business support will also be implemented. As part of this initiative, a network of consulting experts to assist SMEs will be established.

In terms of direct support for SMEs, the State budget will be allocated in accordance with the provisions outlined in Programme 167 and Government Decree No. 80/2021/NĐ-CP.

Organisations and agencies responsible for SME support will clearly define the scope and target beneficiaries of assistance, ensuring compliance with regulations. The specific level of support will be determined based on the highest limits prescribed in Decree No. 80/2021/NĐ-CP.

The Ministry of Finance also emphasised that all procedures must strictly adhere to regulations on state budget management, ensuring transparency, efficiency, cost-effectiveness and avoiding duplication with other programmes.

Support activities must be maximally integrated into relevant targeted programmes, ensuring alignment with the intended beneficiaries, expenditure categories and spending limits as stipulated.

This circular is expected to serve as a catalyst for promoting sustainable development within the private sector, particularly as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. — BIZHUB/VNS