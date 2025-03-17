Customs trade hits $1.05 billion on first day of new model

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's import-export value reached $1.05 billion, with over 20,300 declarations processed on March 15, the first day of implementing the newly restructured customs model, according to the Department of Customs.

The introduction of a new IT system within the revamped organisational structure ensured seamless processing of goods, vehicles and transit shipments, enabling swift customs clearance without delays.

On the first day, both border and non-border checkpoints were instructed to promptly review and assign staff, ensuring all declarations were processed by the end of the day in accordance with the Customs Law, leaving no pending files.

The department also updated the names of border and non-border checkpoints across the country to align with the new structure and reported no issues during implementation.

Additionally, the department is focusing on simplifying administrative procedures, with a goal of reducing processing times and costs by 30 per cent by 2025.

The department also plans to eliminate 30 per cent of unnecessary business conditions and move all business-related procedures to the digital environment for greater efficiency.

In line with the 12th Party Central Committee's Resolution 18 on streamlining the political system’s organisational structure, on March 15, the customs sector transitioned to a three-tier model: the Department of Customs, regional customs offices, and border checkpoints.

This reorganisation hasreduced the number of units by 485, or 53.77 per cent, from 902. — VNS