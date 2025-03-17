Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Customs trade hits $1.05 billion on first day of new model

March 17, 2025 - 18:42
The introduction of a new IT system, within the revamped organisational structure, ensured seamless processing of goods, vehicles and transit shipments, enabling swift customs clearance without delays.
At the Gemalink international port. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's import-export value reached $1.05 billion, with over 20,300 declarations processed on March 15, the first day of implementing the newly restructured customs model, according to the Department of Customs.

The introduction of a new IT system within the revamped organisational structure ensured seamless processing of goods, vehicles and transit shipments, enabling swift customs clearance without delays.

On the first day, both border and non-border checkpoints were instructed to promptly review and assign staff, ensuring all declarations were processed by the end of the day in accordance with the Customs Law, leaving no pending files.

The department also updated the names of border and non-border checkpoints across the country to align with the new structure and reported no issues during implementation.

Additionally, the department is focusing on simplifying administrative procedures, with a goal of reducing processing times and costs by 30 per cent by 2025.

The department also plans to eliminate 30 per cent of unnecessary business conditions and move all business-related procedures to the digital environment for greater efficiency.

In line with the 12th Party Central Committee's Resolution 18 on streamlining the political system’s organisational structure, on March 15, the customs sector transitioned to a three-tier model: the Department of Customs, regional customs offices, and border checkpoints.

This reorganisation hasreduced the number of units by 485, or 53.77 per cent, from 902. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Informal expenses for customs clearance decline

Each company has to spend about 14.9 hours to complete a cross-border trade transaction and incur direct costs of around VNĐ3.8 million (US$165) for logistics services, according to the 2022 Administrative Procedure Compliance Costs Index (APCI) report.
Economy

New regulation facilitates firms in customs clearance

Applying risk management in customs operations will not only enable trade security and facilitation but will also allow the General Department of Customs to focus its resources on high-risk trade, heard a workshop held in Hà Nội yesterday.

see also

More on this story

Economy

E-tax system resumes operation

The suspension, which lasted from 5pm on March 12 until 8am on March 17, was necessary to enhance tax management and implement structural changes.
Economy

Solar investors signed petitions over COD concerns

Thirteen foreign investors and fifteen domestic enterprises in the solar power sector submitted official petitions regarding the issue of commercial operation dates (COD) being granted without formal acceptance documents. Their primary concern was the risk of losing the initial electricity tariff they had been promised.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom