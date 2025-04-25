New stock trading system to go live on May 5

HÀ NỘI — A new trading system of the Vietnam Securities Market (KRX System) is set to be rolled out from May 5, according to the official announcement from the Hồ Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Full details of the system’s enhanced features have been made available on the HOSE’s official website at https://hsx.vn, where investors can access further information.

In anticipation of the system’s launch, brokerage firms and market participants have begun organising a series of training and information sessions aimed at helping investors navigate the upcoming changes in trading regulations brought about by the platform.

Saigon Securities Inc confirmed that it is actively preparing for the transition in cooperation with other market members. The system switch-over is scheduled to take place between April 30 and May 4, with official operations commencing on May 5.

According to SSI, the platform is expected to offer a wider range of functionalities, laying the groundwork for the introduction of new products and services.

Meanwhile, Yuanta Securities Vietnam has announced a livestream session on key changes in the KRX System, to be held on the afternoon of April 25.

The session is intended to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the new trading environment and help them adapt to the upcoming changes. — VNS