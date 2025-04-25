Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

New stock trading system to go live on May 5

April 25, 2025 - 13:22
The platform is expected to offer a wider range of functionalities, laying the groundwork for the introduction of new products and services.
An investor watches the market's movements at the HoSE's building. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — A new trading system of the Vietnam Securities Market (KRX System) is set to be rolled out from May 5, according to the official announcement from the Hồ Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Full details of the system’s enhanced features have been made available on the HOSE’s official website at https://hsx.vn, where investors can access further information.

In anticipation of the system’s launch, brokerage firms and market participants have begun organising a series of training and information sessions aimed at helping investors navigate the upcoming changes in trading regulations brought about by the platform.

Saigon Securities Inc confirmed that it is actively preparing for the transition in cooperation with other market members. The system switch-over is scheduled to take place between April 30 and May 4, with official operations commencing on May 5.

According to SSI, the platform is expected to offer a wider range of functionalities, laying the groundwork for the introduction of new products and services.

Meanwhile, Yuanta Securities Vietnam has announced a livestream session on key changes in the KRX System, to be held on the afternoon of April 25.

The session is intended to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the new trading environment and help them adapt to the upcoming changes. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

US calls tariff talks with Việt Nam productive

US Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade (MOIT) Nguyễn Hồng Diên agreed on the importance of making swift progress towards reciprocal and balanced trade between the US and Vietnam.
Economy

Pilot programme on Mobile-Money service extended to end of 2025

The SBV believes the development of Mobile-Money service will contribute to promoting non-cash payments, reducing social costs, bringing convenience to users and increasing access to and use of financial services, especially in rural, mountainous, remote, border and island areas of Việt Nam.
Economy

HDBank sets ambitious targets for 2025

The Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, stock code: HDB) has announced an ambitious pre-tax profit target of more than VNĐ21 trillion (US$803.8 million) for 2025, a 27 per cent increase from the previous year, at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom