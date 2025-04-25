Politics & Law
Việt Nam's pavilion opens to visitors at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai

April 25, 2025 - 15:50
Spanning 300sqm, the pavilion showcases Việt Nam’s history, culture, and innovation through modern exhibition technologies including holograms, VR, and digital mapping.

 

The Vietnam Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai. — Photo VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — The Vietnam Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai opened its doors to visitors on Thursday, launching a series of cultural and promotional activities highlighting Việt Nam’s image and development vision.

Spanning 300sqm, the pavilion showcases Việt Nam’s history, culture, and innovation through modern exhibition technologies including holograms, VR, and digital mapping. Designed as a cultural gateway, it tells the story of a dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable Việt Nam rooted in strong human values.

The event also marked the announcement of National Tourism Year 2025, themed “Huế -Ancient Capital, New Opportunities”, featuring 170 activities throughout the year

Promotional materials, performances of Huế traditional music, and displays such as the five-paneled Áo Dài (traditional long dress) and local crafts are presented both inside and outside the pavilion.

For the first time, provinces across Vietnam will take turns showcasing their economic and tourism potential at a world expo, offering international visitors new partnership opportunities. A special video celebrating key national milestones will be screened during major holidays.

The Vietnam Pavilion also dedicates space to celebrate 52 years of diplomatic relations with Japan, with symbols of bilateral friendship reflected in many exhibits. Traditional water puppetry and daily cultural performances are also part of the schedule.

Speaking at the opening, Trần Nhất Hoàng, deputy commissioner general for Việt Nam at EXPO 2025, emphasised Việt Nam’s commitment to contributing to a shared global future centered on inclusive and sustainable development.

Việt Nam’s National Day at EXPO 2025 is scheduled for September 9, promising a vibrant display of the country’s culture and achievements. — VNS

