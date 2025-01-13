Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam emerges as global durian powerhouse

January 13, 2025 - 10:50
Việt Nam has established itself as a new giant in the global durian market, with export value reaching US$3.3 billion in 2024, CNBC recently reported.
Traders purchase durians in Tây Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has established itself as a new giant in the global durian market, with export value reaching US$3.3 billion in 2024, CNBC recently reported.

According to investors’ reports, the country’s durian export experienced a 7.8–fold increase as compared to 2022, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of its total fruit and vegetable shipment value. This success is largely attributed to strong demand from China, where durian is considered a luxury fruit and a creative culinary ingredient.

In November 2024, Chinese durian imports totalled 1.53 million tonnes valued at $6.83 billion, marking a 9.4 per cent increase year-over-year. Việt Nam commanded 47 per cent of this lucrative market, closely trailing Thailand's leading position.

Durian has become a trending phenomenon among China's middle class, with an array of innovative products such as durian hot pot, durian bread and themed buffets. Việt Nam has capitalised on this opportunity by maintaining year-round and high-quality production to meet premium market demands.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is struggling to compete, with its durian exports reaching only $1.07 million in 2023, significantly below Việt Nam's performance, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

CNBC attributed Việt Nam’s achievement to its comprehensive strategy, encompassing quality improvement, technological innovation and international market expansion. The country has utilised its 150,000 hectares of durian cultivation areas, particularly the Mekong Delta and highland regions, to maintain high-quality production throughout the year.

A strategic trade agreement with China, established through an export protocol in 2022, has further strengthened Việt Nam's position. Accordingly, Việt Nam commits to ensuring strict food safety standards, product traceability and modern freezing technology implementation.

Việt Nam's durian success story demonstrates how strategic planning can transform a local agricultural product into a high-value global commodity. — VNS

