Bình Thuận strives to attract investors to its industrial parks

BÌNH THUẬN — Bình Thuận Province is trying to attract more investment projects from both domestic and foreign sources by organising promotional activities to acquaint them with its potential.

It has seven industrial parks with a total area of ​​over 1,393 hectares and investments of over VNĐ1.9 trillion(US$74.6 million).

It is accelerating construction of the Sơn Mỹ No.1 Industrial Park with an area of ​​1,070 ha. The park has already attracted three tenants who will lease an area of ​​156 ha and invest $5.4 billion, including the Sơn Mỹ LNG gas port, one of the largest of its kind in Việt Nam.

Other industrial parks have attracted 91 investors, including 27 from abroad, who have invested $328 million and over VNĐ17 trillion ($664.5 million). Of them, 65 have started operating.

In the first month of this year the province attracted two more with an investment of more than VNĐ1 trillion ($40 million), heralding a promising 2025.

To speed up infrastructure construction and attract more investors, the province Party Secretary, Nguyễn Hoài Anh, directed the People's Committee to focus on eliminating hurdles faced by investors, speeding up land acquisition and compensation payment, ensuring there is adequate infrastructure in industrial parks, especially Tân Đức, Sơn Mỹ No.1 and Sơn Mỹ No.2.

Bình Thuận has identified industry as one of its economic pillars.

Companies based in industrial parks have played a key role in exports.

Since 2021 they have contributed more than VNĐ700 billion to the province’s coffers in the form of tax and created more than 11,000 jobs. — VNS