Vietnamese businesses to gain access to billion-dollar market with 2025 Trade Delegation to Japan

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) is organising a ‘Trade Delegation to Japan,’ combined with participation in the World Expo Osaka 2025, to implement the 2025 National Trade Promotion Programme.

The trade delegation is expected to include 20 to 25 representatives from Vietnamese agencies, organisations and businesses. From May 24 to June 1, the delegation will visit Osaka, Aichi and Tokyo to engage in a dynamic series of trade promotion activities.

The programme aims to introduce Việt Nam’s high-quality goods and services to Japanese businesses. It also focuses on establishing sustainable partnerships through business seminars and facilitating direct meetings between Vietnamese enterprises and business support organisations, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and reputable manufacturers in Japan.

Additionally, it serves as a golden opportunity to promote Vietnamese businesses and brands on the international stage, confirming their position and competitive capabilities.

The programme is open to enterprises across all economic sectors, business and investment support organisations, industrial zones, export processing zones and representatives from ministries, sectors and localities.

Priority will be given to industries with strong export potential to Japan, including mechanical engineering, agriculture, food, furniture, wood products, plastics, toys, textiles, footwear, handicrafts, information technology, advanced technology, digital transformation and green energy. Special emphasis will be placed on products recognised as National Brands in 2024.

To ensure effectiveness, VIETRADE has called on businesses to register for participation before March 20.

Following the Ministry of Industry and Trade's plan, many localities across Việt Nam have swiftly launched trade promotion activities to help businesses seize export opportunities in the Japanese market.

The Bình Thuận Department of Industry and Trade has recognised the programme as an effective method to open doors for potential business and export activities. As a result, the department has actively coordinated with relevant agencies and associations within the province to disseminate information and encourage local businesses to register for participation.

In 2024, Japan remained a key market for Bình Thuận, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the province’s total export turnover, with major export products including shrimp, fish, other seafood, textiles and paper. — BIZHUB/VNS