Trade promotion boosts exports of Vietnamese farm produce

Trade promotion has significantly contributed to the robust growth of Việt Nam's agricultural, forestry and fishery exports, with a total value at US$51.74 billion in the first 10 months of this year, up 20.2 per cent year-on-year. Nguyễn Minh Tiến, director of the Centre for Agricultural Trade Promotion (Agritrade) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks to Việt Nam News reporter Tố Như about the sector's successes and the future of trade promotion for farm produce.

How do you evaluate the agricultural sector's achievement and goods export this year?

The agricultural sector has been a bright spot in Việt Nam’s economic landscape, consistently surpassing many targets. Vietnamese agricultural, forestry, and fishery products are now exported to over 200 countries and territories, with a total value of $53.5 billion in 2023.

Despite global challenges such as regional conflicts and rising input costs, the sector maintained its momentum in 2024. In the first 10 months alone, export value reached $51.74 billion, driven by agricultural restructuring, market diversification, and new trade protocols with China.

We expect export value to surpass $62 billion by the end of this year, setting a new record for the sector. This growth is attributed to the country's diverse range of agricultural products, especially fruits, vegetables and spices, alongside its stable economic growth and participation in multiple free trade agreements.

Trade promotion activities have played a crucial role in introducing Vietnamese farm produce to the global market, helping us achieve these remarkable results.

China is Việt Nam's largest market for agricultural exports. How has Agritrade facilitated trade promotion for this market?

China has been Việt Nam’s largest trading partner for years, and our bilateral trade relationship continues to deepen. Agritrade serves as a bridge connecting Vietnamese agricultural enterprises with major Chinese buyers.

Notably, on August 19, Việt Nam signed three protocols with China’s General Administration of Customs, facilitating the export of frozen durian, fresh coconut, and crocodile products. This agreement diversifies Việt Nam’s agricultural exports to China and helps remove trade barriers for other agricultural, forestry and fishery products.

Agritrade partnered with Sunwah Group Hong Kong to establish Vietnamese farm produce booths on Chinese e-commerce platforms and social media. This initiative enhances market access for Vietnamese goods in China.

The official launch of these booths took place on November 20, marking a significant step forward in trade promotion efforts. Additionally, Agritrade organised the Việt Nam-China Business Trade Conference on the same day, as part of the 24th International Agricultural Exhibition (AgroViet 2024).

This event provided Vietnamese enterprises with opportunities to showcase their products and explore partnerships with Chinese businesses.

Trade promotion is key to boosting export growth. What are Agritrade's plans for the future?

With the agricultural restructuring process nearing completion, trade promotion efforts will align with trends in green and organic agriculture, as well as the circular economy.

Domestically, Agritrade will continue to host trade fairs and conferences to connect Vietnamese businesses with international partners. Internationally, we will focus on key markets such as the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Agritrade has so far this year participated in four fairs in China. Moving forward, we plan to expand the presence of Vietnamese booths at trade events in this market, which offers immense potential for export growth.

Following recent agreements with China to open the market for key products like frozen durian, fresh coconut and crocodile products, we anticipate significant breakthroughs in 2025.

We also aim to increase the value of Vietnamese farm produce in export markets like China and the EU. To achieve this, Vietnamese businesses should invest in improving their processing technologies and capacity for agricultural, forestry and fishery products.

How does Agritrade support businesses in using new technologies and enhancing product value?

One of our key priorities is introducing Vietnamese enterprises to advanced machinery, equipment, and technology from other countries. This includes technology from China, which can help local businesses enhance processing efficiency and produce high-value products that meet export market demands.

Trade promotion programmes not only showcase Vietnamese agricultural products, including items under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, but also provide opportunities for technology transfer. By integrating new technologies, local businesses can create innovative products in line with global consumption trends.

For example, improved processing methods can increase product value and ensure compliance with stringent standards in export markets, expanding opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural sector.

What long-term strategies are in place to sustain export growth?

Agritrade is committed to supporting businesses in both domestic and international markets through targeted trade promotion activities. We will continue inviting foreign enterprises to participate in conferences and fairs, facilitating direct connections with Vietnamese suppliers.

Moreover, we will focus on diversifying export markets, improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, and ensuring they meet international standards. By promoting sustainability and technological advancement, Việt Nam’s agricultural sector will remain resilient and continue its upward trajectory in the global market.

These efforts aim to build on Việt Nam’s strong foundation in agricultural exports, ensuring sustained growth and long-term success for the sector. VNS