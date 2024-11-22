Quality service determines inter-provincial passenger bus development

Transport expert Nguyễn Tuyển, who is a master of transport organisation and management, speaks to Kinh Tế&Đô Thị (Economic and Urban Affairs) newspaper on the development of the existing inter-provincial passenger bus network.

What do you think about the role and development potential of inter-provincial passenger buses?

The inter-provincial passenger buses apply the same mechanism as regular buses running in the inner city.

For example, they also have many stops along the way, enjoy support for some types of taxes and fees, while the buses are designed with standing space.

Inter-provincial passenger buses and long-distance buses have replaced inter-provincial coaches in several major cities worldwide. They work efficiently, benefiting both individuals and transportation companies.

It can be said that inter-provincial passenger buses are the general trend of passenger transport for travelling distances under 100km.

Not only do inter-provincial passenger buses increase the capacity of road transport, they also play an important role in eliminating illegal buses and bus stations.

The growth of inter-provincial passenger buses would inevitably eradicate illegal vehicles due to their many stops and favourable ticket costs.

The Hà Nội Department of Transport has advised the city on a plan to gradually convert inter-provincial coaches with a distance of less than 100km, into inter-provincial passenger buses.

Why do inter-provincial passenger buses still account for a modest proportion of the city's road transport system?

The current policy framework for inter-provincial passenger buses is complete and comprehensive. However, this type of transport has not attracted transport companies for many reasons, including concerns about low revenue and low profit margins.

There is no subsidy for inter-provincial passenger buses. Due to the intense competition from unauthorised and unofficial buses on every route, businesses continue to exercise caution while making investments and taking use of the inter-provincial passenger buses.

On the other hand, although inter-provincial passenger buses have existed for many years, due to their small quantity, poor quality of vehicles and services, they have not attracted passengers.

The small number of travellers makes businesses even less determined to invest in innovation and improve the quality of the service. That loop is the main obstacle that prevents inter-provincial passenger buses from improving their competitiveness and expanding their market share.

What changes are necessary for inter-provincial passenger buses to grow in line with their potential and role?

People continue to choose buses and inter-provincial passenger buses in particular due to their low costs and numerous stops, which are significant benefits that increase competitiveness. For instance, an inter-provincial passenger bus on the same trip costs only one-third of the VNĐ100,000 that a limousine ticket from Hà Nội to Bắc Ninh costs.

Passengers always feel more comfortable and safer when taking buses, without as many concerns as when taking vehicles not managed by the State.

As long as the inter-provincial passenger buses can promote its existing strengths, improve service quality and make itself attractive, it can capture market share.

In other words, service quality is the universal key for the inter-provincial passenger buses to open up their own large market.

Compared to earlier years, the quality of living has changed and improved significantly.

The survival and growth of all forms of public transportation, including inter-provincial passenger buses specifically, are largely determined by the calibre of the vehicles and services offered.

Even if the ticket price is a little higher, passengers will still accept it if the car is clean and the service is decent, without stopping on the road or loitering around causing big delays.

Transport enterprises need to learn and grasp passengers’ tastes to proactively meet their demands.

For instance, in order to satisfy the needs of passengers, inter-provincial passenger buses that travel greater distances need to have conditions improved. Vehicles with more seats and less standing room – or even all-seat vehicles – must be used.

With a distance of tens of kilometres, having to stand will make passengers hesitate to take the bus, so of course a bus will draw more passengers if it has enough seats.

In addition to the efforts of enterprises, what mechanisms and policies should be put in place to encourage companies to invest in inter-provincial buses?

Inter-provincial passenger buses are actually coaches with favourable conditions like having many stops, being allowed to use the bus infrastructure. Station fees are only about 15 per cent of the normal rates.

Of course, to develop widely on passenger transport routes with a distance of less than 100km, the inter-provincial passenger buses will need to be encouraged further.

Many businesses have expressed their desire to enjoy incentives such as low-interest loans to invest in vehicles, better connections to passenger transit points in the inner city and higher ticket prices.

The municipal Department of Transport will study these proposals and forward them to competent authorities for consideration and approval.

Many transport businesses believe that with the complicated situation of illegal buses, shuttle buses and disguised buses, it will be difficult for inter-provincial passenger buses to develop. What do you think about this issue?

Illegal buses, disguised passenger buses, shuttle buses and shared buses, are currently causing many troubles for the transport sector in general. To completely resolve this problem, there must be collective efforts from management agencies, functional forces, passengers and transport businesses.

As I previously stated, inter-provincial passenger buses will eradicate illicit buses if they are widely developed and continue to provide good services.

Actually, all of the kinds you listed above operate within a radius of 200km or less, particularly within 100km.

Where there is demand, there will be supply, according to the market premise.

Passengers want to have inter-provincial passenger buses to travel with cheap fares and high quality. Those who are not satisfied choose to use shared vehicles.

Shared vehicles and disguised vehicles can be considered a type of bus because they pick up and drop off individual passengers at many stops, but the ticket price is many times higher. The travel time is also longer, especially when picking up passengers in the city.

In terms of customer reach and service quality, shared and disguised vehicles are undoubtedly better than inter-provincial passenger buses.

Inter-provincial passenger buses will be able to compete effectively with other types of transport if they improve their services and reach more diverse passengers.

Businesses involved in transportation must understand that, despite intense competition from other modes of transportation, inter-provincial passenger buses will undoubtedly succeed provided they are adequately funded and provide high-quality services. — VNS