Cambodian King’s state visit to Việt Nam to strengthen bilateral political trust: diplomat

PHNOM PENH — The state visit to Việt Nam from November 28-29 by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni will surely contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship in line with the motto of "Good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability," according to a diplomat.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Phnom Penh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng said that King Norodom Sihamoni rarely makes visits to neighbouring countries, including ASEAN member states. However, since his ascension to the throne on October 29, 2004, or after 20 years of reign, he made three trips to Việt Nam in 2006, 2012, and 2018. And, this time marks his fourth visit to Việt Nam.

During this visit, the King will hold talks with all of Việt Nam's highest-level leaders, strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation in various fields, including economics, culture and education, according to Tăng.

The ambassador highlighted outstanding achievements in key areas in bilateral relations in recent times, saying that the two countries have maintained regular delegation exchanges at levels and high-level visits.

Việt Nam and Cambodia always adhere to the principle that the security and stability of one country are in the interests of the other. Therefore, they attach great importance to cooperation in the fields of security and defence.

The two countries have regularly implemented the five-year protocols and annual cooperation plans between the two ministries of Defence, as well as between Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia's Ministry of Interior, thus contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for mutual cooperation and development.

In terms of external relations, both sides have frequently consulted with each other on issues related to bilateral interests, as well as regional and international matters, which helps ensure that both countries handle regional and international issues in a harmonious manner, and safeguard the interests and sovereignty of each nation.

Việt Nam continues to be one of the 10 biggest investors in Cambodia, and rank first among ASEAN member states in this field. Currently, it has 205 valid projects with a total registered capital of US$2.94 billion.

Bilateral trade has seen steady growth in recent years. In 2022, two-way trade hit $12.57 billion. Despite global economic recessions in 2023, Cambodia remained a key market for Việt Nam, with turnover holding strong at $8.57 billion. It reached $8.4 billion in the first 10 months of this year, and is expected to again exceed the $10-billion by year-end. This sets a promising foundation for both countries to work toward the ambitious target of achieving $20 billion in bilateral trade in the near future.

The ambassador noted that in the coming years, despite the challenges and difficulties posed by complex global and regional landscapes, the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship will have significant opportunities for growth, particularly in emerging sectors such as high-tech and green technology, digital technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The countries must overcome challenges and seize opportunities to foster growth in cooperation, especially in economic collaboration; maintain cooperation in security and defence; and better consultations under bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

Attention should also be paid to intensifying efforts to raise awareness of the two countries' people, particularly the younger generations, about the importance of the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship, he stressed. — VNS