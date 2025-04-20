Miss Universe Việt Nam H'Hen Niê plants more than 700 trees in Cúc Phương National Park

NINH BÌNH - Beauty queen and former Miss Universe H’Hen Niê and her husband Nguyễn Tuấn Khôi have planted more than 700 trees in Cúc Phương National Park, located in the northern province of Ninh Bình.

In 2023, H'Hen Niê started a project to plant five hectares of forest within three months to commemorate five years since she won her Miss Universe title.

Since then, she has consistently worked on the project each year from March to August. Currently, she doesn't have a specific target number of trees to plant, but says she tries to plant as many as possible.

Through the project, H'Hen Niê aims to spread a love of nature to the public and contribute to environmental protection and making a greener planet. She has received plenty of support, encouragement and collaboration from businesses, philanthropists and others.

As of April 2025, H'Hen Niê has planted nearly nine hectares of forest in the Xuân Liên Nature Reserve (Thanh Hóa Province), Tà Cú Nature Reserve (Bình Thuận Province), Bến En National Park (Thanh Hóa Province) and Cúc Phương National Park (Ninh Bình Province).

The most recent trip, however, was especially meaningful to her, as she had her husband – photographer Tuấn Khôi – accompany her for the first time.

“I have worked on this project for four years, and have been to many provinces in the country. Khôi has always cheered me on because he understands the importance of making a greener environment," she said.

On this trip, H'Hen Niê and the rest of her group planted 700 trees, including Giổi xanh (a type of green tree) and ebony trees. The number of trees that will be planted is decided by the Gaia Nature Conservation Centre depending on the actual needs of the area. The saplings will be cared for by forest rangers and local farmers after planting. — OVIETNAM