Photo exhibition invites international perspectives on Việt Nam’s beauty

HÀ NỘI — Foreign and Vietnamese photographers are invited to submit their photos for the exhibition Việt Nam Through the Lens of International Photographers.

The exhibition, part of the third Việt Nam International Photography Festival – Huế 2025, is scheduled to take place in Huế this September. It is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the People's Committee of Huế, the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition and the Department of Culture and Sports of Huế.

The event aims to capture the attention and interest of both domestic and international photographers, photography enthusiasts and the public. It also serves as a platform for Vietnamese and international photographers to exchange ideas, learn from one another and showcase their work.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos highlighting the beauty of Việt Nam’s people, culture and landscapes, particularly those of Huế. Submitted photos must have been created within the last two years and must not have been previously displayed or awarded in competitions organised by the culture ministry.

Submissions can be made directly on the website vipfhue2025.vn by June 15. Each photographer can submit up to 20 single photos.

A total of 200 selected photos will be displayed at the exhibition, and 20 of these will receive official prizes, each worth VNĐ10,000,000 (approximately US$400). All of the selected photos will then be presented in a photo book.

For more details about the exhibition, please visit the websites vipfhue2025.vn and ape.gov.vn. VNS