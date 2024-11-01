Former chairman of Bình Thuận, 16 others indicted for coastal project violations

BÌNH THUẬN — The Ministry of Public Security’s investigation agency has recommended the prosecution of Lê Tiến Phương, former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bình Thuận Province, for "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, resulting in losses and wastefulness."

It follows the conclusion of the agency's investigation into the case of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets" related to the Phan Thiết coastal tourism urban area project.

The agency has also proposed indicting 16 other defendants, many of whom are former provincial, district and department officials, including Nguyễn Ngọc (former Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee), Lê Quang Vinh (former Party Secretary of Phú Quý District’s Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the district) and Nguyễn Văn Phong (former Deputy Director of the Department of Finance and former Permanent Member of the province’s Land Valuation Council).

The investigation found that, in his capacity as Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and Chairman of the province’s land valuation council, Phương directly approved the adjustments to the master plan of Phan Thiết City, granted planning permits to the investor and approved the conversion of land use from a Phan Thiết golf course to urban residential land for the development of the coastal tourism urban area project.

The investigation determined that Phương oversaw the conversion of 363,523sq.m of land from sports land to urban residential land to serve the project, constituting a violation of regulations.

In his positions, Phương was expected to possess the necessary capabilities, qualifications and experience in State management related to economics, land, investment, planning, construction and land valuation.

He was responsible for directing and managing the overall operations of the province.

The investigation also showed that Phương was fully aware of the detailed planning and land use structure within the project.

He also understood the obligations under the 2013 Land Law and the related regulations from the Government and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment regarding the specific land valuation necessary for the conversion of over 363,000 sq.m of land.

However, he and the other defendants proceeded in violation of the regulations, signing off on a land valuation decision for the project at a rate of over VNĐ2.5 million (US$$98.89) per sq.m, contrary to the rules, resulting in a loss to the State budget exceeding VNĐ308 billion.

During the investigation, he was noted to have been cooperative with the investigating agency and admitted to the criminal.— VNS