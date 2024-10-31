HCM City forms specialised rescue team to tackle emergency situations

HCM CITY — The HCM City Police have launched Việt Nam’s first specialised rescue team, featuring both terrestrial and aquatic units, to tackle emergency situations.

The team, comprising 45 officers, will receive specialised training and employ advanced equipment and robotics for challenging rescue operations.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, Colonel Huỳnh Quang Tâm, head of the HCM City Fire Prevention and Fighting Police, said team members are selected based on health, expertise, and experience, with training incorporating best practices from Japan and South Korea.

The team will handle intricate rescues, such as using radios and underwater cameras for individuals trapped in drainage systems, freeing victims from submerged vehicles, or aiding those in high-rise fires.

“This team will also assist neighbouring provinces and participate in international rescue efforts as needed,” he said.

The city has allocated VNĐ119 billion (US$4.7 million) for advanced firefighting equipment and materials, according to Tâm.

The HCM City Fire Prevention and Fighting Police has a history of participating in numerous challenging rescue missions.

In 2020, it successfully rescued an individual who had fallen into a 280-meter deep cave in Hà Giang Province and retrieved a body from a 220-metre deep cave in a mountainous region of Cao Bằng.

Last year, members of the force were deployed to Turkey to aid in rescue efforts following the devastating earthquake disaster. — VNS