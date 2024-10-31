Innovation network hailed for contributions to Việt Nam - Australia ties

SYDNEY– Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm received President of the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network (NIC AU) Dr Trần Phi Vũ at the embassy’s headquarters in Canberra on Thursday.

Vũ, a lecturer at the University of New South Wales, informed the ambassador about outstanding activities of NIC AU, a member of the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC), since its inception in December 2019, including international workshops and science - technology exhibitions, which have helped connect Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, and scientists both at home and abroad.

He expressed his wish to coordinate with the embassy to continue promoting important activities of NIC AU and expanding ties between the two countries in the areas related to sustainable development and technology.

For his part, Tâm spoke highly of NIC AU’s networking efforts as well as Vũ’s important role as its President for the past nearly four years.

The ambassador believed NIC AU will grow further to organise diverse activities and connect and attract many Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Australia, thus contributing the two countries’ relations as well as science - technology development in the homeland.

He asked Vu as NIC AU President to remain a bridge linking NIC AU with Vietnamese people’s associations in Australia and support the community of Vietnamese students in the country. VNS