Việt Nam cracks down on new-generation tobacco products

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has put forth a proposal to ban new-generation tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco, in response to growing concerns over the health risks associated with these products.

A conference organised by the Ministry of Health earlier this week has shed light on the serious health risks associated with e-cigarettes and heated tobacco.

At the conference, Deputy Minister Trần Văn Thuấn stressed that all forms of tobacco, including these new-generation products, pose a significant threat to public health.

According to the Ministry's research, nearly 1,224 people were hospitalised in 2023 due to health complications directly linked to e-cigarettes and heated tobacco.

These complications ranged from acute lung injuries to severe conditions like strokes. Alarmingly, approximately 5 per cent of the patients experienced long-term health issues following treatment.

He also underlined the immediate dangers posed by e-cigarettes, including battery explosions and nicotine poisoning. Long-term use can lead to respiratory, cardiovascular and oral health issues.

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable, as e-cigarette use can harm foetal development and increase the risk of conditions such as sudden infant death syndrome and hearing defects.

Heated tobacco, on the other hand, emits smoke containing toxins similar to those found in traditional cigarettes, significantly increasing the risk of respiratory, cardiovascular and neurological diseases as well as cancer.

Concerns extend beyond public health to include social order, with the Ministry of Public Security warning of rising drug-infused e-cigarettes on the market.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Duy Trung from the Ministry’s Crime Prevention Department reported that authorities uncovered 35 cases of illegal trade and possession of drug-infused e-cigarettes in just the first half of 2024, highlighting a trend that complicates law enforcement and regulatory efforts.

Nguyễn Nho Huy, Deputy Director of the Physical Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Training, stressed that e-cigarette usage among students has spiked significantly, from 2.6 per cent in 2019 to 8 per cent in 2023.

Schools face difficulties in monitoring students’ use of these products, especially outside school premises.

To tackle these escalating issues, the Ministry of Health has proposed a resolution prohibiting the import, sale, distribution and advertisement of all new-generation tobacco products.

Drawing on successful anti-tobacco initiatives from other countries, the Ministry’s plan covers public education campaigns, stricter regulations on e-cigarette access and heavier penalties on violators.— VNS