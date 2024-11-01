Death toll from Typhoon Trami, flooding in central region climbs to 8

HÀ NỘI — Eight people have been killed and fourteen others injured due to Typhoon Trami and the ensuing floods which swept through central region, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Most of the fatalities occurred in Quảng Bình Province, with seven deaths reported, while one person was confirmed dead in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province.

As of 7am on Friday, the storm’s aftermath has left a path of destruction across the region.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the flooding and high winds have damaged or destroyed 326 homes, leaving 300 households in Quảng Bình submerged under up to a third of a metre of floodwater.

Thirteen homes have been damaged in Quảng Trị, 235 in Thừa Thiên Huế, 18 in Quảng Nam and 60 in Đà Nẵng.

The agricultural sector suffered significant losses, with 1,269ha of crops and fruit trees flooded or damaged.

Quảng Bình was hardest hit, losing 791ha, followed by Quảng Trị with 456ha, Thừa Thiên Huế with 5ha, Quảng Nam with 7ha and Đà Nẵng with 10ha.

Over 1,500 livestock and nearly 104,700 poultry have perished, while nearly 1,800ha of aquaculture facilities sustained damage.

Infrastructure has also suffered with 28.5km of drains and irrigation canals destroyed and 145 sections of road damaged or blocked by landslides in Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế and Quảng Nam.

The North-South railway was temporarily suspended, but has since reopened.

The floodwaters have caused five dyke breaches across Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình and Quảng Trị provinces, with local authorities continuing to assess damages and provide aid to affected residents.

— VNS