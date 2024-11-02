Vietnamese delegation for the ASEAN and Japanese Youth Programme ready to sail

HÀ NỘI — The 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP) will take place from November 4 to December 11.

One hundred and sixty eight delegates from all ASEAN member countries and Japan will participate, with East Timor delegates joining as observers.

Launched in 1974 as a joint project between Japan and ASEAN member countries, SSEAYP is an annual international youth exchange programme organised collaboratively by the Government of Japan and the 10 ASEAN member countries.

The programme aims to promote friendship and mutual understanding among the youths of Japan and Southeast Asian countries, broaden their perspectives on the world and strengthen their spirit of international cooperation and practical skills for international cooperation.

The programme offers young people from ASEAN and Japan opportunities to join discussion programmes and engage in cultural exchange activities together on board the ship named Nippon Maru, as well as courtesy calls, homestays and field study in some ASEAN countries.

Over the past 50 years, SSEAYP has become a symbol of international unity and connection, linking youth from Japan and Southeast Asia.

Under the programme theme 'Youth Participation,' delegates join six discussions, including Soft Power and Youth People to People Diplomacy, Economic Growth and Sustainable Community, Global Environment and Climate Change, Disaster Risk Reduction and Recovery, Good Health and Well-being and Digital Society.

Việt Nam officially joined SSEAYP in 1996, after becoming a member of ASEAN in July 1995.

Since then, the Vietnamese contingent has left a profound and special mark on the programme.

In 2024, Việt Nam celebrates its 25th year of participation in the programme. The National Committee on Youth of Việt Nam has hosted the SSEAYP ship in HCM City 18 times.

In response to an invitation from Japan's Cabinet Office, the Central Youth Union of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and the National Committee on the Youth of Việt Nam have dispatched 17 outstanding youth representatives from diverse age groups and professions, showcasing the vibrant, progressive and committed spirit of young Vietnamese.

This year, SSEAYP 48th will dock in three countries, including Japan, Việt Nam and Indonesia.

The Vietnamese delegation participating in SSEAYP 48 has chosen the theme 'Shining Việt Nam' to share with fellow participants from other countries and the community.

The logo combines traditional textile patterns, the imagery of the sun and vibrant colours that represent Việt Nam's aspirations for sustainable development while maintaining its rich cultural identity and national spirit

They aim not only to showcase the beauty of the country and its people but also to embody the youthful and dynamic spirit of Vietnamese youth on this international exchange journey. VNS