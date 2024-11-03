Politics & Law
Home Society

Lifting people out of poverty

November 03, 2024 - 15:57
There are many people struggling in Quảng Ngãi Province's Sơn Tây District, where the poverty rate is higher than the country's average. A circular economy model has been implemented here teaching locals to farm chickens in a sustainable manner, improving their livelihoods without sacrificing environmental protection.

