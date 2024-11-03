Lifting people out of poverty

There are many people struggling in Quảng Ngãi Province's Sơn Tây District, where the poverty rate is higher than the country's average. A circular economy model has been implemented here teaching locals to farm chickens in a sustainable manner, improving their livelihoods without sacrificing environmental protection.
Lê Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Hà Nội Planning and Investment Department, spoke with Vietnam News Agency about the potential of the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) model to enhance infrastructure and transport systems.
Hà Nội is moving forward with a plan to restrict polluting vehicles across 12 current districts, along with some soon-to-be-upgraded districts and two new cities, aiming to improve air quality and reduce congestion.
If Việt Nam does not actively deploy intervention measures both in hospitals and in the community, it will be difficult to achieve the set goal of reducing from 18.2 per cent in 2023 to below 15 per cent by 2030.
The Chăm ethnic community has built beautiful mosques along the riverbanks, which serve not only as places of worship but also as venues for community cultural activities and for learning Chăm script and the Quran.
The 2024 national journalism award on gender equality, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, was launched on the first day of November - the action month for gender equality and prevention of gender-based violence.