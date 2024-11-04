Bạch Mai Hospital's extended hours are a success

HÀ NỘI — Bạch Mai Hospital's recent initiative to extend medical examination and treatment hours has proven a resounding success.

Implemented two months ago, the extended hours have been met with positive feedback from patients and enthusiastic support from the hospital staff.

The hospital now operates from 6am to 9pm on weekdays and 6.30am to 4.30pm on weekends at its Outpatient Department for Required Services, allowing for greater flexibility and convenience for patients, particularly those who work or travel from faraway provinces.

P.H.N., a Hà Nội resident, praised the new system after booking an appointment through the hospital’s Facebook page.

"For busy people like me, being able to see the doctor after work is incredibly convenient," she said. "I felt reassured with the professionalism and dedication of the medical staff."

P.V.K. from Hòa Bình, who regularly travels to Bạch Mai for treatment of chronic hepatitis, no longer faces the stress of arriving in the early morning to queue for medical services.

“The afternoon hours are much more convenient, especially for elderly patients like me who come from distant provinces," he said. "Now, I can travel to the hospital in the afternoon, get my tests done quickly and head home by evening without the hassle of long waits."

The hospital has ensured that patients can access all regular medical services during the extended hours, including consultations, blood tests, ultrasounds, X-rays and MRI scans.

Deputy Head of the Outpatient Department for Required Services,Trần Minh Thảo, emphasised that the cost of services remains unchanged and that patients still receive full medical support, just as they would during regular hours.

The initiative has also helped ease the workload on medical staff, allowing for a calmer and more focused environment, improving diagnosis and treatment efficiency.

Nguyễn Quốc Thái, who is a doctor in the Infectious Disease Department, highlighted the reduced waiting times and the ability of doctors to provide faster and more accurate diagnoses.

"With after-hours examinations, patients can quickly get necessary tests and examinations without having to wait and get immediate results, so they feel more comfortable and satisfied," Dr Thái said.

Patients requiring blood tests, X-rays and ultrasounds can receive their results within two hours. For those needing only ultrasounds or standard X-rays, results are available within the hour.

Bạch Mai Hospital’s Director Đào Xuân Cơ noted that the hospital has recently added state-of-the-art medical equipment, including MRI and CT scan machines, to further enhance its services.

"With seven MRI machines now in operation, patients can receive their scans on the same day, without delays," he said.

In line with the Government’s push for digital transformation in healthcare, the hospital is streamlining administrative procedures, implementing cashless payments and moving towards everyone having electronic medical records.

In August 2024, the hospital started phasing out medical files, saving approximately VNĐ30 billion (US$1.2 million) annually. — VNS