Home Society

Real estate tycoon appeals death sentence

November 04, 2024 - 16:34
The HCM City People’s High Court on Monday began deliberations regarding property tycoon Trương Mỹ Lan’s appeal against her death penalty verdict rendered at a trial earlier this year for massive fraud.
Trương Mỹ Lan, forrmer chairwoman of Vạn Thịnh Phát Group, at her appeals trial at the HCM City People’s High Court on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s High Court on Monday began deliberations regarding property tycoon Trương Mỹ Lan’s appeal against her death penalty verdict rendered at a trial earlier this year for massive fraud.

The court will review the request of the Vạn Thịnh Phát chairwoman for a reduced sentence, as well as the appeals of 47 other defendants, during a three-week session attended by 100 legal representatives.

In her five-page handwritten appeal, Lan said the death sentence imposed upon her was “excessively severe and harsh.”

She urged the court to adopt a more “lenient and humane approach.”

“In pursuit of my passion for business and my aspiration to contribute to society by developing world-class projects for Việt Nam, I have made significant personal sacrifices, affecting both my happiness and that of my family,” stated her appeal.

Lan expressed that she has endured considerable distress due to the pressures of negative public perception.

“Each night, I find myself tormented, questioning why my family and I are subjected to these circumstances,” she wrote.

Lan was sentenced to death in a trial in April for embezzling US$27 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), equivalent to 6 per cent of Việt Nam’s GDP in 2023.

Lan also received a life sentence in a separate trial last month for “fraudulent appropriation of assets” through counterfeit bond issuance and illegal cross-border money transfers, among others.

Recent data from authorities showed that at least 42,000 victims, who bought the fake bonds issued by the bank, suffered significant financial losses, shocking the nation and inciting rare protests from affected individuals.

The court mandated that Lan compensate the entire amount of the fraud.

Lan’s husband, Eric Chu, and her niece, Trương Huệ Vân, received sentences of nine and 17 years, respectively, for their roles in abetting her actions.

Đỗ Thị Nhàn, the head banking inspector of the State Bank of Việt Nam, was convicted of accepting bribes totaling $5.2 million from Lan and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Nguyễn Cao Trí was found guilty of defrauding Lan out of VNĐ1 trillion and received an eight-year prison sentence. He has since returned the full amount. — VNS

Society

Việt Nam aims to produce innovative medicines

According to the ministry’s Drug Administration of Việt Nam (DAV), innovative drugs in Việt Nam account for only about 3 per cent of the total but represent up to 22 per cent of the value and are primarily imported. Only a few medicines have been researched and produced domestically, or have had initial technology transfer for production.
Society

Lifting people out of poverty

There are many people struggling in Quảng Ngãi Province's Sơn Tây District, where the poverty rate is higher than the country's average. A circular economy model has been implemented here teaching locals to farm chickens in a sustainable manner, improving their livelihoods without sacrificing environmental protection.

