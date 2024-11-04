Keeping the peace

Over the past ten years, more than 150 Vietnamese female soldiers have joined UN peacekeeping missions, often deploying to harsh, high-risk areas such as the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Abyei. Braving intense heat and conflict, they risk their lives to support local communities and share the indomitable spirit of Việt Nam.
According to the ministry’s Drug Administration of Việt Nam (DAV), innovative drugs in Việt Nam account for only about 3 per cent of the total but represent up to 22 per cent of the value and are primarily imported. Only a few medicines have been researched and produced domestically, or have had initial technology transfer for production.
There are many people struggling in Quảng Ngãi Province's Sơn Tây District, where the poverty rate is higher than the country's average. A circular economy model has been implemented here teaching locals to farm chickens in a sustainable manner, improving their livelihoods without sacrificing environmental protection.
Lê Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Hà Nội Planning and Investment Department, spoke with Vietnam News Agency about the potential of the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) model to enhance infrastructure and transport systems.
Hà Nội is moving forward with a plan to restrict polluting vehicles across 12 current districts, along with some soon-to-be-upgraded districts and two new cities, aiming to improve air quality and reduce congestion.