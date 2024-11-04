Politics & Law
Society

Keeping the peace

November 04, 2024 - 18:12
Over the past ten years, more than 150 Vietnamese female soldiers have joined UN peacekeeping missions, often deploying to harsh, high-risk areas such as the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Abyei. Braving intense heat and conflict, they risk their lives to support local communities and share the indomitable spirit of Việt Nam.

Society

Việt Nam aims to produce innovative medicines

According to the ministry’s Drug Administration of Việt Nam (DAV), innovative drugs in Việt Nam account for only about 3 per cent of the total but represent up to 22 per cent of the value and are primarily imported. Only a few medicines have been researched and produced domestically, or have had initial technology transfer for production.
Society

Lifting people out of poverty

There are many people struggling in Quảng Ngãi Province's Sơn Tây District, where the poverty rate is higher than the country's average. A circular economy model has been implemented here teaching locals to farm chickens in a sustainable manner, improving their livelihoods without sacrificing environmental protection.

