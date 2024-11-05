Rail workers return forgotten to two foreign tourists

HÀ NỘI — Railway workers on Monday returns property to two foreign passengers who left their belongings on trains, said the State-run rail operator Việt Nam Railways (VNR).

In one case, a male passenger had bought a private sleeper compartment on the SP4 train (Lào Cai-Hà Nội route), but after getting off the train, he left behind a black backpack, with a passport, a pair of headphones, an iPod, and a large amount of foreign currency including US$439 and 190 Australian dollars inside.

The SP4 train captain Phạm Quang Chiến returned the property to the foreigner at the Hà Nội Station.

The second case occurred on the HCM City-Đà Nẵng railway route also on Monday.

At 12.57pm, the worker in charge of carriage 10A of train SE4, Nguyễn Thị Thoan, discovered a passenger's belongings left on the train while she was changing the bed sheets.

Inside were VNĐ15.7 million ($620), 100 euros, 30,800 Cambodian riels ($7.5), one passport and five visa cards all under the name Fien Leenaerts.

Immediately, the train captain Trần Xuân Trà contacted the representative of the travel company and agreed to hand over the property to the Huế Station and then send it to the Đà Nẵng Station as soon as possible.

The timely return of passengers’ belongings, including many important documents, was especially meaningful to the foreigners.

They were very happy to receive their belongings back and did not forget to thank the kind, honest and dedicated Vietnamese railway workers, according to the rail company. — VNS