Many areas in the Cửu Long Delta at risk of flooding

CỬU LONG DELTA — Many areas in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region are at high risk of flooding due to tidal surges combined with heavy rainfall in the first half of November this year, according to the Việt Nam National Mekong Committee.

Due to this combination, in early November, many areas in Cần Thơ City and the provinces of Vĩnh Long, Cà Mau, Bạc Liêu, Sóc Trăng, and Hậu Giang will be facing a high risk of flooding.

Localities in the region are therefore being urged to proactively implement measures to protect low-lying fields and areas without flood protection dikes to mitigate risks and prepare for potential breaches and landslides in flood-prone regions.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Mekong River Commission and international organisations forecast, total rainfall over the Mekong River Basin in the first half of November is forecasted to be approximately 3-5 per cent higher than the multi-year average.

Currently, reservoirs on Lan Thương River are storing about 95 per cent of their total useful capacity, while reservoirs in the lower Mekong Basin are also up to 80 per cent of their useful capacity and are expected to continue generating electricity.

It is anticipated that the flow reaching Kratie (Cambodia) will gradually decrease as the region enters the transition season. Therefore, the total flow passing through the Kratie station in the first half of this month is forecasted to range from 16 billion cu.m to 19 billion cu.m, while the current water storage in Tonle Sap Lake is 39.1 billion cu.m, which will continue to contribute to the main Mekong River flow.

The Việt Nam National Mekong Committee predicted that the maximum daily water level at the Tân Châu station in Tây Ninh Province in early this month will fluctuate with the tides between 2.4 and 2.8m, higher than the multi-year average.

The average daily flow through Tân Châu station in the first half of this month is expected to range from 15,000cu.m per second to 18,800cu.m per second, higher than the multi-year average.

The total flow at this station during this period is projected to be between 21.9 billion cu.m and 23.4 billion cu.m, higher than the multi-year average but comparable to the same period in 2023.

At the Châu Đốc station in An Giang Province, the maximum daily water level is expected to range from 2.2 to 2.5m, below the flood warning level 1. The average daily flow through Châu Đốc station during this period is forecasted to fluctuate between 2,500cu.m per second and 3,800cu.m per second.

The total flow through Châu Đốc station is projected to be between 4.5 billion cu.m and 4.8 billion cu.m, similar to the multi-year average but lower than in 2023.

Due to the combination of tidal surges, local rainfall and upstream flows, the maximum water levels at the Tân Châu and Châu Đốc stations are forecasted to remain below warning level 1.

However, in central areas like Cần Thơ City and Mỹ Thuận District of Vĩnh Long Province, water levels are expected to reach warning levels of 2 to 3.

Most coastal stations are anticipated to reach flood warning level 1 or higher due to tidal surges. — VNS