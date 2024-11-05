Đà Nẵng Hospital operates smart medical kiosk system

ĐÀ NẴNG — A Smart Medical Kiosk System was inaugurated at Đà Nẵng Hospital on Monday, aiming not just simplify patient access, but to help move the nation forward in terms of data capture.

The system aims to help the project on developing applications of population data, identification and electronic authentication to serve national digital transformation in the period of 2022-25, with a vision to 2030 approved by the Prime Minister.

Đà Nẵng Hospital is implementing the system in coordination with HDBank.

The Smart Kiosk is a way for patients to register for medical examinations and treatments through chip-embedded citizen identification card authentication, VNeID accounts, integrating electronic health books, creating bank accounts, providing credit products to customers according to regulations and paying for examinations and treatment costs, without using cash.

The system helps people enter the hospital using facial recognition technology quickly and conveniently.

The solution also helps to shorten waiting times, thereby improving the quality of medical examination and treatment and increasing people's satisfaction.

Director of the hospital Lê Đức Nhân said that, currently, the hospital examined an average of 2,000-2,500 outpatients and about 2,500 inpatients each day, so overload was inevitable.

Therefore, the system will help the hospital shorten the time for patients need to register.

“The solution is very effective for patients. Patients can register for medical examination and treatment very quickly and proactively. Medical staff also have more time to take care of patients. We manage patient data better and fully integrate sufficient data,” said Lê Đức Nhân.

Deputy Director of the Centre for Population Data and Citizen Identification Research and Application under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS), Major Đào Đình Nam, said that the Smart Medical Kiosk System is one of the breakthrough programmes, realising specific tasks in the fields of healthcare and banking.

Nam said that the MoPS set a goal of having at least 1,001 smart medical kiosks at medical facilities nationwide by the end of 2025.

“Smart medical kiosks look very simple, but their meaning and value are extremely great, especially creating data for the medical sector. Currently, with medical kiosks at medical examination and treatment reception locations, clean data sets are created for the medical sector to implement other ecosystems. The value of this data set is also related to many digital transformation activities of the medical sector,” he said. — VNS