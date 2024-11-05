Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group launches breast cancer screening to support community health

HCM CITY — Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group, the leading private healthcare network in Việt Nam, has launched a cancer screening programme for women across its hospitals and clinics. The programme aims to enhance access to breast cancer screening and empower women to improve their health.

With the message 'Screen for Breast Cancer Today, Protect Your Tomorrow', Hoàn Mỹ is encouraging women to get regular screenings to ensure early detection and effective treatment.

Breast cancer is among the most common cancers worldwide, with rising incidence rates, particularly in developing countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). In Việt Nam, breast cancer ranks as the top cancer among women, with over 24,500 new cases in 2022, comprising 28.9 per cent of the total, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN).

In its early stages, breast cancer often has no clear signs and is primarily detected through screening. Although the age of onset is decreasing, many women postpone screening due to fear. However, when detected early, breast cancer is highly manageable, with a survival rate exceeding 90 per cent. Regular screening is essential to protect women and enhance the effectiveness of treatment, reducing the burden on patients.

"Hoàn Mỹ is dedicated to improving women's health and increasing the well-being of all Vietnamese people by consistently offering early screening, precise diagnoses and effective treatments,” said Dr Dilshaad Ali Bin Abas Ali, Group CEO of Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group. “Hoàn Mỹ is also a pioneer in establishing a Center of Excellence to offer specialised care for complex diseases such as cancer (including breast cancer), liver diseases and neurosurgery. With a team of leading experts and advanced technology, patients can receive comprehensive cancer treatment in Việt Nam without having to go abroad."

Breast cancer screening is performed using various methods. These include clinical examination, breast ultrasound, mammography (breast X-ray) or an MRI with next-generation contrast agents, helping doctors to detect, screen and accurately assess breast lesions.

Hoàn Mỹ has invested in leading technologies for the comprehensive screening and diagnosis of breast diseases. This includes a 3.0 Tesla SIGNA Hero MRI system for rapid and accurate detection of lesions, as well as others to facilitate early detection, accurate diagnosis and long-term management.

Hoàn Mỹ also places a strong focus on the psychological well-being of its patients. Before performing mastectomies, Hoàn Mỹ’s doctors provide counseling and develop a breast reconstruction plan, helping patients to overcome body-image concerns and regain confidence in their personal and social lives.

To enhance women's healthcare, particularly in the prevention of breast cancer, Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group is offering a programme for early screening. Running until December 31, 2024, various screening packages are available:

Essential Breast Health Package – 40 per cent discount

Comprehensive Breast Care Package – 25 per cent discount

Advanced Breast Health Package – 15 per cent discount

Cervical Screening Package – 20 per cent discount

Specific services and pricing may vary at each hospital and clinic.

Discover our list of hospitals and package options here.

Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group is Việt Nam’s largest private healthcare network with 14 hospitals and seven clinics providing comprehensive services across its Hạnh Phúc, Hoàn Mỹ and Thuận Mỹ brands. With a workforce of more than 5,000 dedicated professionals, it serves more than five million patient visits a year. Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group is committed to delivering care with heart to patients across Việt Nam, shaping the culture of the medical industry by increasing access to healthcare, setting new standards of clinical excellence and pioneering innovative treatments and services.