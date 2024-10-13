Viettel to install four new under sea cables

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Group has announced plans to launch its 5G network across all 63 provinces this month, improving connectivity nationwide.

It will also develop 24 data centres with a total capacity of 560 megawatts and establish four new undersea fiber optic cable routes, which it says, will meet 60 per cent of Việt Nam’s international connectivity demand by 2030.

Viettel Group’s chairman and general director Tào Đức Thắng, said: “Viettel aims to develop the largest and safest digital infrastructure with the most advanced technology, including transmission infrastructure, storage, and computing.

“It will help to create platforms and ecosystems of digital services to support nationwide digital transformation, in line with the national strategy for a digital economy and digital society.”

As of Thursday, which was the National Digital Transformation Day, the group had provided 4G coverage for 95 per cent of the population, meeting the timeline for the nationwide shutdown of 2G services ahead of schedule.

In terms of 4G mobile infrastructure – meaning the devices and software that connect, transmit and manage information – Viettel contributes approximately 40 per cent to the national network.

It is also investing in and operating undersea fibre optic cables, which will account for over 50 per cent of Việt Nam's international capacity when the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) goes into operation in early 2025.

In terms of data infrastructure, Viettel owns and operates 14 of the largest data centres, with a total capacity of 87 megawatts, serving the development of big data processing applications and artificial intelligence.

The group is also the first company to develop a green data centre in Việt Nam, reducing emissions for high-performance computing tasks.

With an aim to provide digital infrastructure and create applications to help develop the digital economy, which is considered the new momentum for economic growth and labour productivity, Viettel has made substantial contributions to the national mobile, internet and data infrastructure. — VNS