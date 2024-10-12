More than 61 million tax codes integrated into national population database

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation on Saturday announced they have successfully synchronised 61.25 million tax codes with the national population database.

This means that 61.25 million people can now log in to the tax mobile application eTax Mobile, and the personal tax portal iCanhan at https://canhan.gdt.gov.vn/, using their electronic identification details on VneID, the national population mobile application managed by the Ministry of Public Security.

It’s part of the department's efforts to digitalise its tax management system, improve administrative services, and contribute to a fully integrated population database.

The department aims to give 100 per cent of taxpayers tax identification and electronic authentication by 2025, allowing them to use its electronic tax platforms.

So far, the department has launched 235 online public services, of which 122 have been integrated into the National Public Service Portal.

They are part of their goal of having 90 per cent of tax administrative procedures conducted through electronic transactions by 2030.

The department has utilised a tax database warehouse software with tools such as business intelligence and data analytics, to form a digital national tax database as requested by the Government and Ministry of Finance. — VNS