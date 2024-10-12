Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

More than 61 million tax codes integrated into national population database

October 12, 2024 - 17:14
The General Department of Taxation aims to give all taxpayers tax identification and electronic authentication by 2025.
Interface of the eTax Mobile application, an electronic tax collection solution by the General Department of Taxation. More than 61 million people can now log in to the app with their electronic identification. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation on Saturday announced they have successfully synchronised 61.25 million tax codes with the national population database.

This means that 61.25 million people can now log in to the tax mobile application eTax Mobile, and the personal tax portal iCanhan at https://canhan.gdt.gov.vn/, using their electronic identification details on VneID, the national population mobile application managed by the Ministry of Public Security.

It’s part of the department's efforts to digitalise its tax management system, improve administrative services, and contribute to a fully integrated population database.

The department aims to give 100 per cent of taxpayers tax identification and electronic authentication by 2025, allowing them to use its electronic tax platforms.

So far, the department has launched 235 online public services, of which 122 have been integrated into the National Public Service Portal.

They are part of their goal of having 90 per cent of tax administrative procedures conducted through electronic transactions by 2030.

The department has utilised a tax database warehouse software with tools such as business intelligence and data analytics, to form a digital national tax database as requested by the Government and Ministry of Finance. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City to host Vietnam Adhesives & Tape Expo 2024

The upcoming event will bring together over 70 exhibitors from the US, the EU, Japan and China. They will showcase glue, adhesive and sealant for the construction industry, wood products and handicrafts, textiles, footwear, electronic components and semiconductors.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom