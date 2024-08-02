Family reunites after 30 years thanks to national population database system

PHÚ THỌ — A family has reunited after nearly 30 years thanks to the national population database system, said the police of the northern province Phú Thọ.

At the beginning of last month, the Đồng Lương Commune Police’s Facebook fanpage received a request for help from Hoàng Thị Bích, 28, who resides in Minh Chiềng Village, Minh Lương Commune, Văn Bàn District, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, who is looking for her mother's family.

Bích’s mother is Nguyễn Thị Hoan, later changed her name to Nguyễn Thị Dung and is currently living at the same address. Hoan’s hometown is Lâm Thao District and her house was near a riverbank.

She lost touch with her family for nearly 30 years and in spite of many searches no relatives have ever been traced. Now Hoan's health is very weak, wishing to reunite with her parents and relatives.

Receiving Bích's request, from the little information provided, officers and soldiers of the Đồng Lương Commune Police conducted a review on the national population data system.

They also asked the security and order protection teams in 11 residential areas to go to every house to check.

After some searches and with great determination and effort, the police ascertained that Đặng Thị Hiền, aged 85, and living in Đồn Ngựa Zone in Đồng Lương Commune most likely had a relationship with Hoan.

Hiền said that her eldest daughter Bùi Thị Hoan, 63, has been missing since 1988 and has not returned yet. Her family has searched for her many times but to no avail.

Through exchanging information with Hiền and Bích, the police realised that although Hoan's first and last names did not exactly match, the information on both sides had many similarities, so they contacted the two families to meet.

On July 7, Hiền's family and relatives went to Minh Chiềng Village to meet Hoan's family. Both families confirmed that they had recognised the missing family member and reunited.

On July 25, Bích and her uncle Bùi Ngọc Huấn went to the Đồng Lương Commune Police to thank them for their help in finding their lost relative. — VNS