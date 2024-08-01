Relic site Hải Vân Gate reopens to tourists after two years of restorations

Two central localities to restore Hải Vân Gate
Authorities of the central city and Thừa Thiên-Huế Province have jointly begun a restoration and preservation project on the Hải Vân Gate at the border of the two localities on the Hải Vân Pass.
|A view of the Hải Vân Quan relic site from above. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang
THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — The Hải Vân Quan relic site, atop the picturesque Hải Vân Pass between Thừa Thiên Huế Province and Đà Nẵng City in central Việt Nam, officially reopened to visitors on Thursday after a two-year restoration programme.
The reopening marks the culmination of a joint effort by both localities, who invested more than VNĐ42 billion (US$1.7 million) to restore the relic's original features, including Nguyễn Dynasty-era walls and military posts.
|Visitors take photos at the relic site. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang
On its reopening day, the site saw about 300 domestic and foreign visitors eager to explore its historic grounds. Admission is currently free while local authorities finalise a ticket pricing scheme.
|Tourists learn about the history of the relic site. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang
While minor infrastructure upgrades are ongoing, the relic site, a national treasure since 2017, offers a unique and captivating glimpse into Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage for travellers traversing the traveller-favourite Hải Vân Pass.
|Leaders of Thừa Thiên Huế's and Đà Nẵng's tourism departments participate in the re-opening ceremony of the relic site.— VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang
The site is expected to become a key link in boosting tourism across the central region. — VNS
|Hải Vân Quan. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Trang