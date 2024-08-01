Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Relic site Hải Vân Gate reopens to tourists after two years of restorations

August 01, 2024 - 15:57
Admission is currently free while local authorities finalise a ticket pricing scheme.
A view of the Hải Vân Quan relic site from above. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — The Hải Vân Quan relic site, atop the picturesque Hải Vân Pass between Thừa Thiên Huế Province and Đà Nẵng City in central Việt Nam, officially reopened to visitors on Thursday after a two-year restoration programme.

The reopening marks the culmination of a joint effort by both localities, who invested more than VNĐ42 billion (US$1.7 million) to restore the relic's original features, including Nguyễn Dynasty-era walls and military posts.

Visitors take photos at the relic site. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang

On its reopening day, the site saw about 300 domestic and foreign visitors eager to explore its historic grounds. Admission is currently free while local authorities finalise a ticket pricing scheme.

Tourists learn about the history of the relic site. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang

While minor infrastructure upgrades are ongoing, the relic site, a national treasure since 2017, offers a unique and captivating glimpse into Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage for travellers traversing the traveller-favourite Hải Vân Pass.

Leaders of Thừa Thiên Huế's and Đà Nẵng's tourism departments participate in the re-opening ceremony of the relic site.— VNA/VNS Photo Mai Huyền Trang

The site is expected to become a key link in boosting tourism across the central region. — VNS

Hải Vân Quan. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Trang

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Tủa Chùa's night charm

The Tủa Chùa Night Market, held weekly in Tủa Chùa Town, Điện Biên Province, features a unique livestream-only sales model, primarily for local agricultural products. Seeing sellers operating many phones at once promoting their goods has become somewhat of a tourist attraction!

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom