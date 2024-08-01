Relic site Hải Vân Gate reopens to tourists after two years of restorations

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — The Hải Vân Quan relic site, atop the picturesque Hải Vân Pass between Thừa Thiên Huế Province and Đà Nẵng City in central Việt Nam, officially reopened to visitors on Thursday after a two-year restoration programme.

The reopening marks the culmination of a joint effort by both localities, who invested more than VNĐ42 billion (US$1.7 million) to restore the relic's original features, including Nguyễn Dynasty-era walls and military posts.

On its reopening day, the site saw about 300 domestic and foreign visitors eager to explore its historic grounds. Admission is currently free while local authorities finalise a ticket pricing scheme.

While minor infrastructure upgrades are ongoing, the relic site, a national treasure since 2017, offers a unique and captivating glimpse into Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage for travellers traversing the traveller-favourite Hải Vân Pass.

The site is expected to become a key link in boosting tourism across the central region. — VNS