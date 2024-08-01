Society
Restoring confidence

August 01, 2024 - 15:36
The Pink Hair Salon Network is an initiative set up by the Breast Cancer Network Vietnam. People can visit one of the salons in the network to donate their hair to make high quality wigs for breast cancer patients and help them feel more confident.

Tủa Chùa's night charm

The Tủa Chùa Night Market, held weekly in Tủa Chùa Town, Điện Biên Province, features a unique livestream-only sales model, primarily for local agricultural products. Seeing sellers operating many phones at once promoting their goods has become somewhat of a tourist attraction!

