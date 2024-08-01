Restoring confidence

The Pink Hair Salon Network is an initiative set up by the Breast Cancer Network Vietnam. People can visit one of the salons in the network to donate their hair to make high quality wigs for breast cancer patients and help them feel more confident.
Local and international researchers, practitioners and policy makers met to discuss innovative approaches to the challenges posed by digitalisation and climate change in developing countries at the International Conference on Economics, Law, and Government that wrapped up on Wednesday.
Last year, the average number of children per woman at the end of childbearing age in urban areas was only 1.7, in rural areas it was 2.07, in the southeast the birth rate was 1.47 and in the Mekong Delta it was 1.54.
The Tủa Chùa Night Market, held weekly in Tủa Chùa Town, Điện Biên Province, features a unique livestream-only sales model, primarily for local agricultural products. Seeing sellers operating many phones at once promoting their goods has become somewhat of a tourist attraction!
Hồ Chí Minh City has set a target of having all of its buses using clean fuels or electricity by 2030, heard a workshop on green and electric energy for public transport held in the southern largest economic hub on Tuesday.
A power bank in a passenger’s checked luggage caught fire after being left behind at security’s request at HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất international airport on Tuesday at midnight. The incident had minimal impact on airport operations.