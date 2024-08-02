Student with passion for mathematics wins international medal

HÀ NỘI — Trần Duy, 12th grader of the High School for Gifted Students under the Hà Nội National University of Education (HNUE), has won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024.

He is one of two contestants from the Vietnamese team.

Three years ago, Duy came first in the entrance exam to the class specialising in maths of the High School for Gifted Students under the HNUE.

Interest

Duy has had a passion for mathematics since he was very young. However it was not until he was in eighth grade that he thought about majoring in the subject.

In junior secondary school, Duy showed his talents when he was the best at mathematics among all the subjects he was studying and was also the most outstanding in the class.

Duy said that he achieved the results today because of his father's inspiration.

His father is Trần Đức, a former student of the maths class at Duy’s high school.

"My father gives me the clearest guidance and believes in my abilities. When I came first in the entrance exam to high school, my father thought I will go further and I do not disappoint him with today's results," Duy said.

This school year, Duy won first prize in the national maths competition and then a silver medal at international level.

Promising student

Vũ Văn Tiến, Principal of the High School for Gifted Students, said that when he heard that Duy won the silver medal at the IMO, not only him but all the staff and teachers at the school were very happy.

“We were not too surprised because according to teachers' assessment, Duy has always been a very promising student,” said Tiến.

“Teachers say that Duy has potential to solve the most difficult maths problems in the gifted student team. Since joining the team, Duy has shown his difference. He has a unique way of solving problems.”

Teacher Hà Duy Hưng, Duy’s head teacher and also the teacher in charge of the school’s IMO team, said that during the learning process, the team had many excellent students but the most outstanding was Duy.

“He has a great learning ability, a talent for mathematics and a great passion. Duy has very good studying achievements, has won many awards and medals in maths competitions. Duy is also a student who often has the highest test scores in the team,” said Hưng.

Passionate about maths and having a good study strategy, teacher Hưng affirmed that Duy made great progress from grade 11 to grade 12. Especially in the final stage of grade 12, Duy had a great leap forward.

Talking about his learning style, Duy said that he usually focuses on acquiring knowledge in class, from the teachers’ lectures.

“When I get home, I spend time reviewing and developing knowledge but do not study too late, to avoid psychological pressure and affecting the next day's study,” Duy said.

"I spend a lot of time on maths. Maybe because of my passion, I never feel tired when studying math," he said, adding that he always goes to bed at 11pm.

With this result, Duy will be admitted directly to university. He is considering between the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and the Hà Nội University of Natural Sciences – Việt Nam National University.

In the future, Duy wants to study abroad.

This year, the High School for Gifted Students has two students being selected for the IMO 2024 team. The other student, Tạ Đức Anh, also in Duy’s class, won a certificate of merit at the competition.

Since its foundation in 1966, the High School for Gifted Students under the HNUE has won nearly 80 international Olympic medals in various subjects, of which mathematics accounts for more than 60 medals. — VNS