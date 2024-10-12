HCM City, central coastal provinces review cooperation agreement, agree to advance it

HCM CITY — HCM City and six central coastal provinces have agreed to step up co-operation across various sectors to promote their socio-economic development, enhance competitiveness and create momentum for sustainable growth across the region.

The governments of Bình Định, Khánh Hòa, Bình Thuận, Ninh Thuận, Phú Yên, and Quảng Ngãi provinces and the city organised a conference in Bình Định Province on October 11 to review the results of a socio-economic agreement they have signed in 2023-24 and propose initiatives for 2024-25.

In his opening remarks, Phạm Anh Tuấn, chairman of Bình Định Province's People's Committee, said the central coastal region plays a key role in economic development and national defence and has great potential for maritime economic development.

In 2023, after the city and the six provinces signed the cooperation agreement, they implemented many programmes to promote industry, tourism, agriculture, education, healthcare, investment and other sectors.

According to a report tabled at the conference, many seminars, fairs and trade facilitation events have been organised, providing promotional and networking opportunities for businesses from the localities.

The International Tourism Expo, a supply- demand connection programme between HCM City and the central coastal provinces, the 2024 Vietnamese Outstanding Export Products Fair, and a programme that assists businesses in the provinces to promote their OCOP products to the city’s consumers and link up with distributors and businesses have garnered great interest among businesses.

At the conference, local leaders, experts and businesses spoke about the various achievements the agreement has fostered.

Dương Ngọc Hải, permanent vice chairman of the city People's Committee, pointed to some limitations and issues that need to be addressed.

He said some co-operation activities have not made the expected progress or had a broad impact on the socio-economic development of the signatories while others have not been implemented or have not covered all sectors.

For 2024-25 they agreed to step up cooperation in various sectors, including investment and trade promotion, tourism, science and technology development, agriculture, climate change adaptation, transportation, education and training, and healthcare.

Eleven regional cooperation events and 11 bilateral events will be organised to strengthen regional connectivity, capitalise on the strengths of each locality, and foster bilateral relationships between the city and each province in various sectors while supporting businesses, investors, and the public in production and business activities, contributing to socio-economic development.

The provinces also made several proposals to HCM City, such as Bình Định Province wanting to step up exchanges of experience and technology transfer, especially in sectors in which the city has strengths such as information technology, the digital economy and services.

Delegates highlighted the need for organising specialised conferences to promote investments from the city into the region’s economic and industrial zones, developing joint tourism promotion campaigns and enhancing transportation connectivity, including increasing flights.

Hải said the provinces should direct their respective agencies to work closely with the city’s departments to effectively execute the programme in 2024-25.

He urged enterprises and business groups in the city to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in the central coastal provinces.

"As the country’s economic locomotive, HCM City is committed to providing maximum support for domestic and foreign investors.

“We will also work to improve the business climate, streamline administrative procedures and accelerate transportation and logistics infrastructure works to ensure efficient investment cooperation with the central coastal provinces."

HCM City and the provinces introduced over 700 projects in which they are seeking investors, primarily in industry, the maritime economy, trade, services, logistics, infrastructure, healthcare, and education. — VNS