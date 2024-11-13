MoH proposes adding dengue vaccine in the expanded immunisation programme

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering proposing including a dengue vaccine in the expanded immunisation programme, offering it free of charge to the public.

According to statistics from the ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine, as of the end of September 2024, approximately 80,000 cases of dengue fever and 12 deaths have been recorded nationwide, representing a 15.5 per cent decrease in cases and 14 fewer deaths compared to the same period in 2023.

Việt Nam currently has all four dengue virus types circulating, with DENV-1 and DENV-2 being the most prevalent.

In 2023, DENV-2 accounted for 88 per cent of cases, in 2024, DENV-2 accounted for about 70 per cent of those falling ill.

The DENV-2 type is often associated with severe cases of dengue and outbreaks, being a major cause of dengue-related deaths.

Health experts note that a person can contract dengue multiple times in their life, with different virus types and that the risk of severe symptoms may be higher upon subsequent infections.

In Việt Nam, a dengue prevention vaccine has been researched and developed to help prevent the disease.

Currently, the Qdenga dengue vaccine is licensed for distribution under Decision 308/QĐ-QLD dated 14 May 2024 by the Drug Administration of Việt Nam and is available as a paid service.

Some domestic and international research on dengue vaccines is also ongoing, aiming to provide additional prevention options for the public.

The dengue vaccine is a new tool in prevention, aiming to reduce cases and limit severe cases requiring hospitalisation or resulting in death, contributing to the overarching goal of protecting, caring for and improving public health.

The Department of Preventive Medicine said that incorporating the dengue vaccine into the expanded immunisation programme must follow the Law on Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, which requires adding the vaccine-preventable infectious disease to the immunisation programme and ensuring free access for the public.

Additionally, including it in the expanded immunisation programme will require evaluating the disease burden, safety, immune efficacy, public acceptance and cost-effectiveness of the dengue vaccine.

MoH is working with agencies to evaluate these factors, after which it will submit a proposal to the government if suitable, aiming to offer the vaccine free of charge.

According to epidemiologists, in the past, dengue outbreaks in Việt Nam typically peaked during the rainy season, from June to November each year.

However, health facilities have recently recorded dengue cases throughout the year, including life-threatening cases.

Moreover, while outbreaks previously concentrated in the central and southern regions, dengue is now increasingly being reported in the northern regions.

This situation indicates the need to increase resources and introduce proactive dengue prevention measures, such as vaccination when a vaccine is available.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around four billion people worldwide are at risk of contracting arboviruses (viruses transmitted through arthropods) and this figure is expected to rise to five billion by 2050. Dengue cases have surged across all six WHO regions, with cases doubling each year since 2021. As of the end of August 2024, there were over 12.3 million cases worldwide, nearly double the 6.5 million cases reported for all of 2023.

Dengue fever is endemic in tropical and subtropical climates, particularly in Southeast Asia, the Western Pacific, the Americas and increasingly in Africa.

Therefore, WHO has launched the Global Arbovirus Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) to address dengue fever and other arbovirus diseases transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. By promoting a coordinated global response, the plan aims to reduce the burden of illness and mortality from dengue and other arbovirus diseases, such as Zika and Chikungunya, which are also transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. VNS