Society

Overseas Vietnamese youth pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, fallen heroes

July 22, 2025 - 20:24
The young people and students were part of the delegation from Việt Nam Summer Camp 2025.
The young delegates pose for a commemorative photo in front of a statue depicting late President Hồ Chí Minh with local people in Quảng Trị Province.— VNA/VNS Photo Võ Dung

QUẢNG TRỊ — As part of the ongoing Việt Nam Summer Camp 2025 journey, a delegation of exemplary overseas Vietnamese youth and students on Tuesday offered incense and flowers in tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh and heroic martyrs in Quảng Trị Province.

The ceremony took place at Hồ Chí Minh Square, a symbolic site commemorating the late President's 1957 visit to then-Quảng Bình. Constructed in September 2019 and inaugurated in June 2020, the square serves as a poignant reminder of Việt Nam’s revolutionary heritage, fostering a patriotic spirit among younger generations.

Later, the delegation offered incense at the temple dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh and national heroes in Đồng Hới Ward.

Moungkhounsin Vilatda, a Laotian student in her fourth year at Huế University of Medicine and Pharmacy, said that the Việt Nam Summer Camp 2025 journey has offered her valuable experiences.

During her visit to the historic land of Quảng Trị on July 21–22, she participated in commemorative activities at war cemeteries and met with veteran soldiers.

Vilatda expressed her desire to share the meaningful experiences and deeper understanding of Việt Nam that she gained during her visit with her friends. — VNA/VNS

Society

HCM City takes action to mitigate impact of storm Wipha

Authorities in HCM City have taken proactive measures to cope with the effects of Tropical Storm No. 3, internationally known as Wipha, which is bringing strong winds and rain to southern coastal provinces from Lâm Đồng to Cà Mau, including HCM City.

