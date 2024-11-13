Cambodian child receives free life-saving heart surgery

HCM CITY – HCM City’s Children’s Hospital No 1 has successfully performed emergency heart surgery on a Cambodian boy suffering from a severe congenital heart defect.

The hospital also said more than VNĐ100 million (US$4,000) has been raised to support the child.

Two weeks ago, the two-year-old boy was brought to the hospital in a critical condition, struggling with severe breathing difficulties and restlessness.

Through an interpreter, the boy’s mother, 26-year-old Say Nia, explained that her son had been experiencing fevers, a productive cough and breathing issues for the past four months.

Initially diagnosed with pneumonia in Cambodia, he was monitored for potential tuberculosis. Despite frequent medical check-ups and prescribed home treatments, his condition did not improve.

Dr Nguyễn Thị Phương Châu from the hospital’s Cardiology Department revealed that upon admission, doctors diagnosed a rare defect in the membrane of his left atrium, accompanied by severe pulmonary hypertension.

This condition mimicked symptoms of pneumonia or pulmonary edema and could be easily confused with tuberculosis. The delayed diagnosis had significantly worsened the boy’s heart muscle function and escalated his pulmonary artery pressure.

Immediate surgery became imperative to save his life. However, the costs were a significant concern for Say Nia, who considered returning to Cambodia.

The medical team, committed to saving the child, proceeded with the surgery and garnered financial support from charitable donors to cover the expenses.

A week after the surgery, the boy's condition has stabilised, and he is preparing to be discharged from the hospital. Donations covered the entire cost of the surgery.

Say Nia shared her relief and gratitude: “When we arrived in Việt Nam, I had only VNĐ10 million. Almost all was spent within a week, and I had just over one million left when the doctors said my son needed surgery.

"I planned to take him home, but the doctors secured financial support, allowing my son to recover. I am profoundly grateful to the Vietnamese doctors.”

Dr Nguyễn Trí Hào, Head of the Cardiology Department, noted that left atrial membrane defects are exceedingly rare, with only one or two cases treated annually at the hospital. Despite being a heart condition, the associated symptoms often lead to misdiagnoses as pneumonia or tuberculosis, he added. – VNS