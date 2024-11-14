Hà Nội to seize 113 sites with property violations

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Construction has advised the municipal People's Committee to issue a decision enforcing the recovery of 113 sites where public land and property were being used in violation of regulations.

So far, 56 sites have been reclaimed.

Among these, six locations involve State-owned specialised buildings, while 42 locations are areas designated for commercial services in resettlement buildings.

Currently, district-level authorities are enforcing the seizure of the remaining violating sites.

The enforcement comes after one year of implementing the city’s project to manage and use public assets from 2022 to 2025.

The data was revealed at a recent meeting of the capital People's Committee to review the results of the project.

Prior to the meeting, the People's Council of the city has identified the management and utilisation of public assets as a crucial and urgent issue.

The council approved the project in March 2023.

According to the Monitoring Committee of the capital's People's Council, the People's Committee approved the restructuring of 10,711 land and property sites, covering a total area of 43.7 million sq.m of land and 9.9 million sq.m of buildings.

The assets were under the management of various municipal agencies, organisations and State-owned enterprises.

During the reorganisation, the city identified surplus properties being misused or improperly allocated for enforcement.

The city already identified 653 sites, encompassing 5.8 million sq.m of land and approximately 359,500 sq.m of buildings so far.

Challenges remain

However, monitoring by the capital People's Council has revealed significant shortcomings in the management of State-owned properties.

The city faces long-standing violations in the use of the assets that have yet to be fully addressed.

Furthermore, agencies have been slow in recommending and issuing policies related to the management and utilisation of public land and buildings.

The long-standing neglect of proper documentation and record-keeping by agencies, organisations and enterprises has hindered progress, affecting both the pace and quality of asset reorganisation efforts.

Notably, several violations remain unresolved, and there are still outstanding rental payments for land leases.

The monitoring committee highlighted the vast scope and substantial value of public assets, which have been accumulated over many years under different policies.

It called on the capital People's Committee to issue regulations that would ensure the efficient management and use of the assets, remedying the current lack of oversight and preventing further revenue losses.

Authorities have also been urged to strengthen enforcement and coordination among all levels of Government to promptly address violations.

In cases of serious infractions, the involvement of law enforcement for further investigation might be necessary.

The monitoring committee also recommended the capital People's Committee assign clear responsibilities to relevant departments, such as setting rental prices for public housing, and continue to refine organisational structures and human resources in line with ongoing efforts.

The capital People's Committee was advised to expedite decentralisation to fully and effectively implement regulations on the management and use of public assets.

Further use of information technology was also recommended to enhance the management and exploitation of public property.

The city must address existing problems in managing the public housing stock and land allocated from commercial housing development projects.

Enhancing inspections and timely detecting errors and violations are also essential.

The city also should review outstanding debts for prompt recovery.

Accelerating progress

Currently, the capital People's Committee is seeking feedback from organisations and individuals to refine a draft regulation on auctioning the right to lease public assets.

That includes areas for commercial services in resettlement buildings, social housing, old villas and unused land parcels designated for non-residential purposes, which would be handed over to appropriate management and business entities.

Emphasising the significance of a comprehensive review of public asset management, Deputy Chairman of the capital People’s Committee Hà Minh Hải said that the city was committed to enforcing rigorous solutions to ensure effective, sustainable use of public assets, prevent wastefulness and combat corruption.

The city’s Department of Finance was tasked with compiling reports and proposals for the city's consideration.

Following Hải’s directive, heads of agencies, enterprises and local authorities are establishing steering committees for a full inventory of public assets across all sectors, including infrastructure, with clearly defined work schedules, deadlines and responsibilities. — VNS