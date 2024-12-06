Hà Nội to add over 15,500 affordable housing units by 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is set to see significant growth in affordable housing, with plans to complete 19 social housing projects by the end of 2025, delivering approximately 15,540 units.

This figure represents about 78.3 per cent of the capital city's development targets for social housing during the 2021-2025 period, according to the Hà Nội Department of Construction.

As of now, Hà Nội has 69 social housing projects either completed or under development. Since 2021, the city has added 0.64 million square metres of social housing space, equating to more than 10,270 units across eight completed projects and partial completions at three other sites. An additional 5,923 units from 11 ongoing projects are expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2025.

Notably, the Hạ Đình Social Housing project in Thanh Xuân District has finalised its investment and construction approvals. This project is slated to break ground on December 5, marking a significant milestone in the city's push for affordable housing.

Looking ahead to the 2026-2030 period, Hà Nội plans to develop 50 more social housing projects, which will provide approximately 57,170 units. The city is also reviewing investment proposals for four out of five standalone social housing areas in Đông Anh, Gia Lâm and Mê Linh districts. These projects will collectively span over 200ha and are expected to offer more than 12,000 units.

Specifically, the focus includes two social housing zones in Tiên Dương Commune (Đông Anh District), a concentrated development in Cổ Bi Commune (Gia Lâm District), and another in Đại Mạch Commune (Đông Anh District) and Tiền Phong Commune (Mê Linh District).

Hà Nội also aims to convert a student housing complex in the Pháp Vân-Tứ Hiệp Urban Area into rental social housing, further augmenting the city's supply of affordable homes. These initiatives reflect the city's commitment to addressing housing needs and improving living conditions for its residents. — VNS