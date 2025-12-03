Parliament passes Law on the State of Emergency

HÀ NỘI – The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Law on the State of Emergency, with 419 out of the 420 deputies present voting in favour, accounting for 88.58 per cent of the total deputies.

Comprising six chapters and 36 articles, the law regulates the principles, procedures, and authority for declaring, announcing, and lifting the state of emergency; measures applied during emergencies; the implementation of resolutions and orders related to emergencies; and the responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and individuals during such situations.

Article 2 of the law defines “a state of emergency” as a state declared and announced by the authorised administration in one or more localities or nationwide in the event of a disaster, or a serious threat of a disaster that poses a severe risk to human life and health, and assets of the State, organisations, or individuals, or that seriously threatens national defence, security, public order, and social safety.

The emergency situations include those related to disasters, national security, national defence, public order, and social safety.

The Law on the State of Emergency is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026. VNA/VNS