Lâm Đồng approves $692.4m investment for Bảo Lộc-Liên Khương expressway

LÂM ĐỒNG — The People's Committee of Lâm Đồng Province on Monday approved the investment project for the construction of the first phase of the Bảo Lộc-Liên Khương Expressway, under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with a total investment of VNĐ17.71 trillion (US$692.5 million).

The Bảo Lộc-Liên Khương Expressway, along with the Tân Phú-Bảo Lộc Expressway, are the two projects which will fully connect Đà Lạt City with Hồ Chí Minh City. They have both been delayed due to prolonged investment preparation, which has not met the initial schedule.

According to Decision No 669/QĐ-UBND, signed by Chairman of the People's Committee Trần Hồng Thái, the first phase of the Bảo Lộc-Liên Khương Expressway will span approximately 73.62km. It will begin at Lộc Phát Ward, Bảo Lộc City, and connect to the Liên Khương-Prenn Expressway in Hiệp Thành Commune, Đức Trọng District.

The project will feature four lanes, with a roadbed width of 24.75m and a design speed of 100kph. Key infrastructure components for the operation and management of the expressway will include an Intelligent Traffic Management Centre, electronic toll collection (ETC) stations, rest stops and vehicle weight control facilities.

The consulting firm responsible for surveying and preparing the feasibility study report is the Transport Engineering Design Incorporated (TEDI). The project will be implemented in phases, but is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2027. The investment follows the PPP model under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract.

The total investment is expected to be VNĐ17.71 trillion, including VNĐ5.79 trillion for land clearance, VNĐ8.79 trillion for construction and equipment.

The project's funding structure consists of a State budget allocation of VNĐ7.76 trillion ($303.4 million) and private sector investment of VNĐ9.95 trillion ($389 million).

The Lâm Đồng Provincial People's Committee will sign the contract, while the Lâm Đồng Provincial Transportation Project Management Board will act as the bidding authority.

In 2025, the provincial People's Committee will organise an open domestic bidding process to select an investor.

The Tân Phú-Bảo Lộc and Bảo Lộc-Liên Khương projects are part of the 200-km Dầu Giây-Liên Khương Expressway. Once completed, they will establish a seamless connection between Đà Lạt City (Lâm Đồng Province), HCM City and the southeastern localities. Lâm Đồng Province is accelerating the implementation of these projects with the goal of completion by the fourth quarter of 2027.— VNS