Việt Nam's rescue teams to Myanmar conduct survey to locate victims

NAYPYIDAW — As part of Việt Nam’s relief support to Myanmar’s earthquake victims, the chief of the Vietnamese rescue forces on Monday held a meeting with local officials to assess search and rescue methods and operations.

After the meeting, the Vietnamese search and rescue forces assigned ten officers to conduct a field survey to gather the specifics of the area and investigate the suspected number of victims.

Engineering units will be deployed for demolition tasks. They will employ wall-imaging radar and search equipment to determine the exact locations of the victims.

Approximately 30 medical personnel will also be deployed to establish a small-scale treatment facility, capable of providing both internal and surgical emergency care for the victims and locals in need.

The Vietnamese officers also presented the Myanmar side with 30 tonnes of dry food for the earthquake victims.

The delegation from the Việt Nam People’s Army is set to divide into three teams and coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security’s delegation to conduct search and rescue operations as quickly as possible.

The 106-member Vietnamese rescue delegation reached Yangon International Airport on Sunday night and travelled 500km to arrive at Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital city, at 3am on Monday.

To help Myanmar address the consequences of the earthquake, Việt Nam has decided to provide emergency relief supplies worth US$300,000 at Myanmar's request.

At least 1,700 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar after what was the most severe earthquake to hit the country in more than a century, according to local authorities, but the true toll might be much higher. — VNS