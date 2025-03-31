Campaign to reduce cigarette, e-cigarette use among young people launched in HCM City

HCM CITY – “1001 Kế Move On”, an initiative to raise awareness about smoking cessation methods for young people, which will contribute to the long-term health of Generation Z, was launched in HCM City late last week.

Launched by multimedia communications students from FPT University HCM City, the “1001 Kế Move On” is a communications campaign targeting young adults aged 18-24, particularly university students in HCM City.

With the slogan "A thousand clever ways to chase the smoke away!" the campaign aims to raise awareness about smoking habits and the reasons why young people struggle to quit.

The campaign also provides information and motivation for adopting healthy smoking cessation methods, creates an experimental space and encourages the adoption of effective strategies.

The campaign features a music video "Sao Chưa Move On?", a rewritten version of the song Khế Ước (The Flob), produced and arranged by musician Dương Khắc Linh.

On November 30, 2024, the National Assembly issued a ban on e-cigarettes starting in 2025, prohibiting their production, sale, import, transportation, and use. This decision reflects the alarming rise in smoking rates among individuals aged 15-24, reaching 7.3 per cent in 2024.

However, the effectiveness of this ban remains uncertain, as many young people are shifting to traditional cigarettes instead of quitting smoking altogether.

The 1001 Kế Move On campaign likens the relationship between smokers and cigarettes/e-cigarettes to a toxic relationship. Despite recognising the "red flags" - such as nicotine dependence and health risks - many find it difficult to break free. To successfully quit smoking, individuals need clear awareness of effective cessation methods and strong motivation to apply them.

The campaign provides scientific and practical smoking cessation methods, supporting Gen Z to build a healthy lifestyle free from nicotine addiction while contributing to reduce a public health burden. – VNS