Đồng Nai to build 330-ha IP adjacent to Bến Lức - Long Thành expressway

HCM CITY — The southern province of Đồng Nai has announced plans to develop a 330-hectare industrial park in Nhơn Trạch District adjacent to the ongoing Bến Lức - Long Thành expressway.

The approved zoning plan designates Phước An Industrial Park to cover over 330 hectares in Phước An commune.

One of its boundaries will face the expressway, while another will border the Thị Vải River and a proposed railway line.

The Bến Lức - Long Thành expressway is expected to be completed up to 55 kilometres of its total 58-kilometres by the end of this year.

Two segments of the expressway, totaling 32 kilometres, are scheduled to open to traffic by April 30, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

Construction commenced in October 2014 and is anticipated to be completed by September 2026, despite earlier delays attributed to changes in policy and funding.

Work resumed in 2022, and the project is currently nearing 90 per cent completion, as reported by the Ministry of Construction.

Designed with an ecological focus, the industrial park aims to attract high-tech industries and ancillary projects, capitalising on advantages offered by the newly operational Phước An Port, the largest port in Đồng Nai, which has received an investment of VNĐ20 trillion.

The industrial park will be divided into two zones: Zone A, which spans over 58 hectares, will concentrate on high-tech enterprises, while Zone B, covering more than 271 hectares, will prioritise supporting industries and multifunctional services.

Approximately 74 per cent of the land is designated for industrial production and warehousing.

Phước An Industrial Park is expected to generate approximately 18,000 jobs and provide residential facilities with 1,000 homes for specialists and skilled workers.

In addition, the Nhơn Trạch District People’s Committee will allocate 50 hectares for social housing and worker accommodation.

Đồng Nai attracted $927 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter, nearing its annual target of $1.1 billion, according to data from the provincial Department of Finance.

Around $407 million was invested in 29 new projects, while more than $520 million went to existing ones.

Currently, Đồng Nai is home to 33 industrial parks, covering over 10,500 hectares, of which 31 are operational, with more than 2,000 enterprises established.

To attract investment, Đồng Nai is committed to improving its business environment and developing infrastructure, such as linking to the under-construction Long Thành International Airport.

With a GDP growth rate of 7 per cent from 2021 to 2023 and a per capita income of VNĐ140 million, Đồng Nai continues to be a significant investment destination in the southern region.

The province aims to position itself as one ofthe top three economic centres in Việt Nam by 2030, with a focus on international trade, tourism, and sustainable economic practices. — VNS