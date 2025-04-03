Market edges up as foreign investors extend net selling streak

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market posted a modest gain on Wednesday, supported by blue-chip stocks, although foreign investors continued their net selling streak. Liquidity also improved slightly compared to the previous session.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index edged up 0.5 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 1,317.83 points.

Market breadth was slightly positive, with 156 gainers surpassing 149 decliners. Trading value improved to VNĐ19.3 trillion (approximately US$725.6 million), with over one billion shares exchanged.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation, inched down by 0.03 points to 1,376.94 points. Within the VN30 basket, ten stocks advanced, 17 declined, and three remained unchanged.

Leading the gainers was Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC), which rose 1.17 per cent, contributing nearly 0.65 points to the VN-Index. It was followed by Vietcombank (VCB) with a 0.47 per cent increase. FPT Corporation (FPT) and VietinBank (CTG) added 1.24 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively.

Other notable gainers included Hòa Phát Group (HPG), up 0.93 per cent, and Vietnam Airlines (HVN), which advanced 2.04 per cent.

On the downside, BIDV (BID) dropped 0.77 per cent, Military Bank (MBB) fell 1.02 per cent, and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SSB) lost 1.79 per cent.

According to analysts from Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS), “The VN-Index has completed a strong uptrend from 1,220 points to around 1,340 points and has now shifted into a consolidation phase above the support level of 1,300 points. This area corresponds with the highest price range of 2024 and the accumulation channel established throughout the year after breaking out in late February.

“The nearest resistance stands at 1,325 points, aligned with the 20-day moving average. The short-term trend may improve if the index breaks through this level. At present, the market is showing healthy divergence, based on expectations for Q1/2025 earnings results.

“In the short term, the zone around 1,280–1,300 points is deemed a reasonable range to consider accumulation. Many stocks have endured prolonged selling pressure and have returned to relatively attractive valuations based on fundamentals and growth outlooks.

“Investors with average portfolio weightings should limit selling at current levels. Caution is advised for new buying positions, with a focus on fundamentally sound stocks expected to deliver strong earnings growth.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rose 0.72 per cent to 238.13 points, with a trading value reaching over VNĐ748 billion and more than 50 million shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading more than VNĐ708 billion in shares on the HoSE. — VNS