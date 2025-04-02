Politics & Law
Home Economy

PM asks Standard Chartered for support in developing int'l financial centres, green finance

April 02, 2025 - 23:17
The PM also called for the bank’s increased assistance for Việt Nam's implementation of JETP, provision of green development credit, and business support in projects involving wind energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable trade
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) and Bill Winters, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered at their meeting on April 2. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Bill Winters, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered in Hà Nội on Wednesday, asking the group’s support for Việt Nam in establishing international financial centres, obtaining green finance, and developing the private sector.

Expressing gratitude to Standard Chartered for its active role as the sole advisor to the Vietnamese Government since 2012 on improving the nation’s credit rating, the PM praised the bank for supporting Vietnamese ministries and agencies in implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in Việt Nam, as well as for working with the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) to help the country achieve its sustainable development goals. Standard Chartered has signed cooperation agreements, providing over US$8 billion in financing to Vietnamese businesses and partners.

Highlighting that Standard Chartered has been present in Việt Nam for over 120 years, the Government leader encouraged the group to continue sharing its experience and consulting on the selection of models and solutions for the development of Vietnamese international financial centres, particularly regarding related institutional frameworks, policies, human resources training, management science, and comprehensive financial ecosystem solutions.

The PM also called for the bank’s increased assistance for Việt Nam's implementation of JETP, provision of green development credit, and business support in projects involving wind energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable trade. Additionally, he suggested Standard Chartered help the country develop its private sector, attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), while assisting Vietnamese companies in both domestic growth and global expansion.

Chính also asked for the bank’s continued advice for the Vietnamese Government in raising the national credit rating to investment grade and policy reform recommendations for the nation to attract high-quality investment in key sectors like high-tech manufacturing, green agriculture, and clean and renewable energy.

For his part, Winters said he is impressed by Việt Nam's remarkable development as a bright spot in the context of a challenging global landscape.

Acknowledging the country’s commitments to climate change response and its potential for green and sustainable development, he said that the group is working closely with local authorities to further support Việt Nam in green development, particularly in the establishment of international financial centres as suggested by his host. — VNA/VNS

